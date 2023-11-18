https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/spacexs-starship-super-heavy-rocket-successfully-lifts-off-from-southern-texas-1115045618.html

SpaceX's Starship Launch Ends in Failure Before Reaching Orbit

SpaceX's Starship Launch Ends in Failure Before Reaching Orbit

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft triggered its automated termination system, according to the company's broadcast on Saturday.

SpaceX's Starship was forced to abort its launch before reaching orbit. It was expected to leave and reenter the Earth's atmosphere later this morning, before splashing down near the coast of Hawaii.The spacecraft successfully separated from the Super Heavy Booster, which exploded several seconds after the hot-state separation. The booster was expected to touch down after separating in the Gulf of Mexico.The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX's efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars... and beyond. The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system, before returning to Earth.Starship's first test flight took place in April and ended in failure when the rocket’s two stages did not separate as planned.The rocket ended up disintegrating shortly after its automated termination system was activated, and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

