International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/spacexs-starship-super-heavy-rocket-successfully-lifts-off-from-southern-texas-1115045618.html
SpaceX's Starship Launch Ends in Failure Before Reaching Orbit
SpaceX's Starship Launch Ends in Failure Before Reaching Orbit
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft triggered its automated termination system, according to the company's broadcast on Saturday.
2023-11-18T13:27+0000
2023-11-18T14:03+0000
americas
spacex
rocket launch
starship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115045448_0:312:3087:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7965e9e948037a7edfe5849687fb257c.jpg
SpaceX's Starship was forced to abort its launch before reaching orbit. It was expected to leave and reenter the Earth's atmosphere later this morning, before splashing down near the coast of Hawaii.The spacecraft successfully separated from the Super Heavy Booster, which exploded several seconds after the hot-state separation. The booster was expected to touch down after separating in the Gulf of Mexico.The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX's efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars... and beyond. The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system, before returning to Earth.Starship's first test flight took place in April and ended in failure when the rocket’s two stages did not separate as planned.The rocket ended up disintegrating shortly after its automated termination system was activated, and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/starships-first-passenger-finds-new-avenues-in-space-exploration-1114925432.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115045448_356:0:3087:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d38a284c2a97d17588c823792ca59332.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex super heavy launch, spacex rocket launch
spacex super heavy launch, spacex rocket launch

SpaceX's Starship Launch Ends in Failure Before Reaching Orbit

13:27 GMT 18.11.2023 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 18.11.2023)
© AFP 2023 / TIMOTHY A. CLARYSpaceX's huge Super Heavy-Starship sits on the launchpad at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas November 17, 2023
SpaceX's huge Super Heavy-Starship sits on the launchpad at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas November 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX's Starship spacecraft triggered its automated termination system, according to the company's broadcast on Saturday.
SpaceX's Starship was forced to abort its launch before reaching orbit. It was expected to leave and reenter the Earth's atmosphere later this morning, before splashing down near the coast of Hawaii.
The spacecraft successfully separated from the Super Heavy Booster, which exploded several seconds after the hot-state separation. The booster was expected to touch down after separating in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX's efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars... and beyond. The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system, before returning to Earth.
This screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during a test flight after engines were ignited just before the test was aborted at SpaceX's South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas, March 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
Beyond Politics
Starship's First Passenger Finds New Avenues in Space Exploration
13 November, 15:25 GMT
Starship's first test flight took place in April and ended in failure when the rocket’s two stages did not separate as planned.
The rocket ended up disintegrating shortly after its automated termination system was activated, and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала