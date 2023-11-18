https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/watch-russian-drone-drop-leaflets-urging-ukrainian-soldiers-to-surrender-1115042507.html
Watch Russian Drone Drop Leaflets to Prompt Ukrainian Soldiers' Surrender
Watch Russian Drone Drop Leaflets to Prompt Ukrainian Soldiers' Surrender
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have already laid down the arms upon reading the relevant leaflets that are distributed in the Russian special military operation zone.
The Russian Armed Forces’ Dnepr Battlegroup has used "specially equipped drones" to drop leaflets calling on Ukrainian soldiers to surrender, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik. The Dnepr Battlegroup is stationed in the Kherson area.According to the insider, scores of Ukrainian soldiers, who earlier surrendered to the Russian army thanks to the leaflets, are currently safe and sound.A video obtained by Sputnik showed heaps of the flyers being dropped from a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle on what looked like positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Watch Russian Drone Drop Leaflets to Prompt Ukrainian Soldiers' Surrender
11:08 GMT 18.11.2023 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 18.11.2023)
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have already laid down their arms upon reading the flyers that are distributed in the Russian special military operation zone.
The Russian Armed Forces’ Dnepr Battlegroup has used "specially equipped drones" to drop leaflets calling on Ukrainian soldiers to surrender, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik. The Dnepr Battlegroup is stationed in the Kherson area.
The source added that apart from the calls to lay down the arms, the leaflets contain "detailed instructions on how to do so" in a safe manner.
According to the insider, scores of Ukrainian soldiers, who earlier surrendered to the Russian army thanks to the leaflets, are currently safe and sound.
A video obtained by Sputnik showed heaps of the flyers being dropped from a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle on what looked like positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.