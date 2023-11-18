https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/watch-russian-paratroopers-score-lucky-missile-shot-1115048603.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Score Lucky Missile Shot

A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.

A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.Having spotted the advancing Ukrainian soldiers before the latter could realize their predicament, Russian paratroopers promptly fired an anti-tank guided missile at them.

