A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.Having spotted the advancing Ukrainian soldiers before the latter could realize their predicament, Russian paratroopers promptly fired an anti-tank guided missile at them.
Across the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict, soldiers from various branches of the Russian Armed Forces continue to hammer the forces of the Kiev regime.
