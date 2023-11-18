International
Watch Russian Paratroopers Score Lucky Missile Shot
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.Having spotted the advancing Ukrainian soldiers before the latter could realize their predicament, Russian paratroopers promptly fired an anti-tank guided missile at them.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Score Lucky Missile Shot

Across the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict, soldiers from various branches of the Russian Armed Forces continue to hammer the forces of the Kiev regime.
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the brief tale of a team of Ukrainian militants who were unfortunate enough to run afoul of a Russian airborne forces squad in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) sector.
Having spotted the advancing Ukrainian soldiers before the latter could realize their predicament, Russian paratroopers promptly fired an anti-tank guided missile at them.
