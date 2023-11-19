https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/france-announces-successful-test-launch-of-strategic-ballistic-missile-1115052764.html
France Announces Successful Test Launch of Strategic Ballistic Missile
France has conducted a successful test-launch of a strategic ballistic missile without nuclear warhead, the French Defense Ministry has announced.
"Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has expressed his satisfaction with the successful … test launch of strategic ballistic missile M51.3 without a nuclear warhead," the defense ministry said in a statement late on Saturday. The missile landed in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred kilometers off the coast, the statement read. The statement added that the test-launch had been carried out with strict observance of France's international obligations.
PARIS (Sputnik) - France has conducted a successful test-launch of a strategic ballistic missile without nuclear warhead, the French Defense Ministry has announced.
"Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has expressed his satisfaction with the successful … test launch of strategic ballistic missile M51.3 without a nuclear warhead," the defense ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.
The missile landed in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred kilometers off the coast, the statement read.
The statement added that the test-launch had been carried out with strict observance of France's international obligations.