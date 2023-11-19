https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/lawmakers-slam-political-performance-art-in-us-congress-announce-retirements-1115051349.html

Lawmakers Slam 'Political Performance Art' in US Congress, Announce Retirements

Lawmakers Slam 'Political Performance Art' in US Congress, Announce Retirements

So far, the number of lawmakers announcing their retirements is reportedly in line with previous years. But onlookers note that 2023 has seen an unusual number of experienced, highly valued members announce their exit.

2023-11-19T02:23+0000

2023-11-19T02:23+0000

2023-11-19T02:23+0000

analysis

us politics

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142516_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_23555ece7573794b61cf42b09207fc85.jpg

In 2011, former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy mused on an increasing decline of civility and decorum in the US Congress, lamenting the lack of “rational, quiet, thoughtful, respectful discussion and debate” within the legislative body.“The verdict on freedom is still out in over half the world,” said Kennedy. “And the rest of the world is looking at us. They see the current dialogue and discourse and they are horrified by it.”Those were the days when iconoclasts like Anthony Weiner, Jim DeMint, and Alan Grayson made headlines, gleefully attacking opposing members of Congress from the floor of the US Capitol. Since then it seems Congress has only become a more brutal and unforgiving place, with several retiring lawmakers recently telling US media that chronic legislative dysfunction contributed to their decision not to seek reelection in 2024.“I’m just afraid that the performative nature of the House today, the people that – you know their names, they’re household names now – and the people that are making names for themselves are making spectacles of themselves.”Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who also recently announced his retirement, agreed, saying, “unconstitutional impeachments and censures that don’t make any sense.”So far, the number of lawmakers announcing their retirements is reportedly in line with previous years. But onlookers note that 2023 has seen an unusual number of experienced, highly valued members announce their exit.A recent study from the Center for Effective Lawmaking seems to buttress this perception. By 2021, the group found almost half of US House members have served for five years or less. This compares to about a third of representatives who had served for that amount of time in 2003. In other words, US Congress is increasingly made up of newer, less experienced members.There may be some advantage to the trend. The average age of members of the US House of Representatives declined slightly after the last midterm election. That may suggest the perspective of younger Americans could get a hearing in a legislative body that many argue has become a stale gerontocracy.But conversely, the average age of those in the US Senate increased slightly. Time will tell whether that trend changes next year, and whether a growing exodus of lawmakers will play a part. Some analysts predict the number of legislators announcing their retirements will increase in early 2024 after they return from time spent with their families over the holiday season.In another era, not long after our country’s founding, US politics was more explicitly dedicated to serving elite interests. Most states required citizens to own land in order to vote. Non-Christians were banned from the polls. And of course, women and African Americans were shut out altogether.Today, we’re told that America is a more democratic, egalitarian place. But lawmakers’ cynicism belies that claim. Americans generally agree with their assessment, with Congress’ approval rating currently standing at 13%.A recent study conducted at Princeton University found that average peoples’ stances on issues were statistically uncorrelated with action taken by US legislators. Rather, it’s the desires of the wealthiest Americans that were found to drive Congress’ activity. The researchers suggested the United States would be more accurately described as an “oligarchy” rather than a “democracy.”In light of those findings, perhaps leaders in Washington should spend less time criticizing who they view as “state enemies” like Russia and China, and more time learning from the way things are done outside of the United States.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us politics, us congress, retiring lawmakers, statistics, study, united states, capitol hill, washington, dc