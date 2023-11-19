Napoleon's Hat Sold For $2 Million in France

International
A famous 19th-century hat belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte when he ruled over the French Empire that covered much of continental Europe has been sold for $2.1 million at a French auction. The bicorne black beaver felt hat was initially valued between $655,000-$873,000 but the bidding process exceeded the auctioneers’ expectations. An anonymous buyer purchased one of presumably 20 remaining authentic Napoleon hats, some of which are believed to belong to private collections across the world.While the hat was a doubtless crown jewel of the auction, it was not the sole imperial item in the catalog. Other Napoleonic memorabilia put up for sale included a silver plate looted from his carriage after his 1815 defeat at Waterloo and a wooden vanity case with his razors, scissors, a silver toothbrush, and other belongings.The Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau hosted the anticipated event. The recently purchased hat broke the previous record of $1,96 million for a similar Napoleonic hat sold back in 2014.The recognizability of Napoleon's hat never dwindled even two centuries later. Wearing it slightly crooked to the side made him recognizable on the battlefield. Historians believe the emperor owned around 120 such hats over the years.Napoleon I first rose to prominence during the French Revolution (1789-1799). His governance over the French Republic as First Consul (1799-1804), was followed by Bonaparte’s supreme rule over the French Empire as Emperor (1804-1814, briefly again in 1815). His larger-than-life legacy endures despite controversy and criticism for his authoritarian rule.
CC0 / / Napoleon Crossing the Alps
Napoleon Crossing the Alps - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2023
CC0 / /
The famous hat was part of Bonaparte’s personal brand. The emperor intentionally wore it off center to stand out among his officers. He never let go of it, the hat truly represented the ruler and, by extension, France's glory.
A famous 19th-century hat belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte when he ruled over the French Empire that covered much of continental Europe has been sold for $2.1 million at a French auction.
The bicorne black beaver felt hat was initially valued between $655,000-$873,000 but the bidding process exceeded the auctioneers’ expectations. An anonymous buyer purchased one of presumably 20 remaining authentic Napoleon hats, some of which are believed to belong to private collections across the world.
While the hat was a doubtless crown jewel of the auction, it was not the sole imperial item in the catalog. Other Napoleonic memorabilia put up for sale included a silver plate looted from his carriage after his 1815 defeat at Waterloo and a wooden vanity case with his razors, scissors, a silver toothbrush, and other belongings.
© AP PhotoNapoleon Bonaparte, emperor, statesman and military leader of France, is depicted in this portrait by French painter Paul Delaroche
Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor, statesman and military leader of France, is depicted in this portrait by French painter Paul Delaroche - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2023
Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor, statesman and military leader of France, is depicted in this portrait by French painter Paul Delaroche
© AP Photo
The Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau hosted the anticipated event. The recently purchased hat broke the previous record of $1,96 million for a similar Napoleonic hat sold back in 2014.
The recognizability of Napoleon's hat never dwindled even two centuries later. Wearing it slightly crooked to the side made him recognizable on the battlefield. Historians believe the emperor owned around 120 such hats over the years.
Napoleon I first rose to prominence during the French Revolution (1789-1799). His governance over the French Republic as First Consul (1799-1804), was followed by Bonaparte’s supreme rule over the French Empire as Emperor (1804-1814, briefly again in 1815). His larger-than-life legacy endures despite controversy and criticism for his authoritarian rule.
