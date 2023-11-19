International
Russian Air Defenses Down Drone East of Moscow - Mayor
Russian Air Defenses Down Drone East of Moscow - Mayor
"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow.
"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow. Preliminary data suggests there were no casualties or damage at the site where the debris fell," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on social media.
22:29 GMT 19.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / BIROL BEBEKThe Bayraktar TB2 drone. File photo
The Bayraktar TB2 drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / BIROL BEBEK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses deployed to the city of Elektrostal, east of Moscow, downed a drone on Sunday night that was headed toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said.
"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow. Preliminary data suggests there were no casualties or damage at the site where the debris fell," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on social media.
