https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/russian-air-defenses-down-drone-east-of-moscow---mayor-1115061342.html
Russian Air Defenses Down Drone East of Moscow - Mayor
Russian Air Defenses Down Drone East of Moscow - Mayor
"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow.
2023-11-19T22:29+0000
2023-11-19T22:29+0000
2023-11-19T22:29+0000
russia
drone
russia
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114643558_0:0:3291:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_521ca58e25748dad8973187a27728e33.jpg
"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow. Preliminary data suggests there were no casualties or damage at the site where the debris fell," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on social media.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114643558_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d2cd43ad6c90a63a01e22527a55dd33.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia downs drone, drone, moscow
russia downs drone, drone, moscow
Russian Air Defenses Down Drone East of Moscow - Mayor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses deployed to the city of Elektrostal, east of Moscow, downed a drone on Sunday night that was headed toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said.
"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow. Preliminary data suggests there were no casualties or damage at the site where the debris fell," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on social media.