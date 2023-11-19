https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/russian-air-defenses-down-drone-east-of-moscow---mayor-1115061342.html

Russian Air Defenses Down Drone East of Moscow - Mayor



"Air defenses in Elektrostal city district repelled an attack by a drone that was flying toward Moscow. Preliminary data suggests there were no casualties or damage at the site where the debris fell," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on social media.

