Venezuela to Support Measures in OPEC to Encourage Mideast Dialogue - Top Diplomat
Caracas will support any possible measures in OPEC to encourage Israel and Palestine to launch a dialogue, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told Sputnik in a comment on Iran's calls for an oil embargo on the Jewish state.
In October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the executive committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to impose political and economic sanctions, including an oil embargo, on Israel and sever diplomatic ties with the country. He also suggested that the Israeli government face an international tribunal over its "war crimes." The Venezuelan top diplomat said that the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip were "a violation" of all international agreements "in the field of humanitarian law."
In October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the executive committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to impose political and economic sanctions, including an oil embargo, on Israel and sever diplomatic ties with the country. He also suggested that the Israeli government face an international tribunal over its "war crimes."
"We have not yet observed any discussions on the oil embargo, but the Arab countries have discussed the issue. We do not export oil to Israel. We have no diplomatic relations with this country. But we would support any measure that would be adopted in OPEC aimed at resolving the situation, at establishing dialogue between the sides," Gil told Sputnik.
The Venezuelan top diplomat said that the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip were "a violation" of all international agreements "in the field of humanitarian law."
"Israel is engaged in genocide. We insist on a ceasefire without any conditions. The access for humanitarian aid should also be provided," Gil added.