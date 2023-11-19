https://sputnikglobe.com/20231119/venezuela-to-support-measures-in-opec-to-encourage-mideast-dialogue----top-diplomat--1115052272.html

Venezuela to Support Measures in OPEC to Encourage Mideast Dialogue - Top Diplomat

Caracas will support any possible measures in OPEC to encourage Israel and Palestine to launch a dialogue, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told Sputnik in a comment on Iran's calls for an oil embargo on the Jewish state.

In October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the executive committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to impose political and economic sanctions, including an oil embargo, on Israel and sever diplomatic ties with the country. He also suggested that the Israeli government face an international tribunal over its "war crimes." The Venezuelan top diplomat said that the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip were "a violation" of all international agreements "in the field of humanitarian law."

