Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Hit Ukrainian Troops and Equipment

Russian troops used kamikaze drones with high-impact munitions against Ukraine's manpower and military equipment in the special operation zone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing troops deploying loitering munitions (often referred to as kamikaze drones) against the enemy’s positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic.Kamikaze (or ‘suicide’) drones have increased combat capabilities and are able to carry out high-precision surgical strikes. The drone can passively wait in a target area, looking for its prey, and then attack once the target is identified and located.Such munitions are also capable of selective targeting, i.e. aborting or re-directing the strike during combat missions.

