Watch Russian Uragan MLRS Annihilate Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Uragan MLRS Annihilate Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone
The Russian 220mm Uragan self-propelled MLRS once again proved its accuracy and effectiveness, hitting the Ukrainian temporary staging area in the direction of Kupyansk.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing the Uragan (lit. Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher in action in the Kupyansk region.
Thanks to military intelligence acquired by the Battlegroup Zapad, Russian units discovered and destroyed the enemy's temporary facility housing personnel and firearms. Two Uragans left their separate shelters and took different routes to the launchers. The launchers took up firing positions and then hit the target with 220-mm shells.
Russian troops use an upgraded 9K512 Uragan-1M system. Its enhanced capabilities include firing high-precision munitions from a distance of 90 km, surpassing its US counterpart, the M142 HIMARS.