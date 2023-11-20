International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/at-least-32-people-including-un-peacekeeper-killed-in-disputed-abyei-area---minister-1115062318.html
At Least 32 People Including UN Peacekeeper Killed in Disputed Abyei Area - Minister
At Least 32 People Including UN Peacekeeper Killed in Disputed Abyei Area - Minister
"Thirty-two people were killed and 20 others wounded ... One of UNISFA [UN Interim Security Force for Abyei] peacekeepers was killed," Kuoch was quoted as saying by Eye Radio.
2023-11-20T03:01+0000
2023-11-20T03:01+0000
africa
sudan
south sudan
abyei area
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101577/19/1015771919_0:68:1300:799_1920x0_80_0_0_62cde535cd4f23f0d8fe4090a5f80aa0.jpg
"Thirty-two people were killed and 20 others wounded ... One of UNISFA [UN Interim Security Force for Abyei] peacekeepers was killed," Kuoch was quoted as saying by Eye Radio. The minister added that UNISFA peacekeepers intervened in the clashes and managed to stop them. The oil-rich Abyei region has been a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan since the latter gained independence in 2011. That same year, the UN Security Council established the UNISFA to monitor tensions along the border, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and use force to protect civilians and aid workers.
africa
sudan
south sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101577/19/1015771919_72:0:1228:867_1920x0_80_0_0_a9ea56a7ac3ba696799291c4ad44a77d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, south sudan, abyei area, unisfa
sudan, south sudan, abyei area, unisfa

At Least 32 People Including UN Peacekeeper Killed in Disputed Abyei Area - Minister

03:01 GMT 20.11.2023
© East News / Cityfiles / PolarisAbyei Area
Abyei Area - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
© East News / Cityfiles / Polaris
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 32 people, including a UN peacekeeper, have been killed in attacks by gunmen in the southern part of the disputed Abyei Area, Abyei Information Minister Bolis Kuoch said on Sunday.
"Thirty-two people were killed and 20 others wounded ... One of UNISFA [UN Interim Security Force for Abyei] peacekeepers was killed," Kuoch was quoted as saying by Eye Radio.
The minister added that UNISFA peacekeepers intervened in the clashes and managed to stop them.
The oil-rich Abyei region has been a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan since the latter gained independence in 2011. That same year, the UN Security Council established the UNISFA to monitor tensions along the border, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and use force to protect civilians and aid workers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала