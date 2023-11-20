https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/at-least-32-people-including-un-peacekeeper-killed-in-disputed-abyei-area---minister-1115062318.html
At Least 32 People Including UN Peacekeeper Killed in Disputed Abyei Area - Minister
At Least 32 People Including UN Peacekeeper Killed in Disputed Abyei Area - Minister
"Thirty-two people were killed and 20 others wounded ... One of UNISFA [UN Interim Security Force for Abyei] peacekeepers was killed," Kuoch was quoted as saying by Eye Radio.
2023-11-20T03:01+0000
2023-11-20T03:01+0000
2023-11-20T03:01+0000
africa
sudan
south sudan
abyei area
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101577/19/1015771919_0:68:1300:799_1920x0_80_0_0_62cde535cd4f23f0d8fe4090a5f80aa0.jpg
"Thirty-two people were killed and 20 others wounded ... One of UNISFA [UN Interim Security Force for Abyei] peacekeepers was killed," Kuoch was quoted as saying by Eye Radio. The minister added that UNISFA peacekeepers intervened in the clashes and managed to stop them. The oil-rich Abyei region has been a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan since the latter gained independence in 2011. That same year, the UN Security Council established the UNISFA to monitor tensions along the border, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and use force to protect civilians and aid workers.
africa
sudan
south sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101577/19/1015771919_72:0:1228:867_1920x0_80_0_0_a9ea56a7ac3ba696799291c4ad44a77d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sudan, south sudan, abyei area, unisfa
sudan, south sudan, abyei area, unisfa
At Least 32 People Including UN Peacekeeper Killed in Disputed Abyei Area - Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 32 people, including a UN peacekeeper, have been killed in attacks by gunmen in the southern part of the disputed Abyei Area, Abyei Information Minister Bolis Kuoch said on Sunday.
"Thirty-two people were killed and 20 others wounded ... One of UNISFA [UN Interim Security Force for Abyei] peacekeepers was killed," Kuoch was quoted as saying by Eye Radio.
The minister added that UNISFA peacekeepers intervened in the clashes and managed to stop them.
The oil-rich Abyei region has been a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan since the latter gained independence in 2011. That same year, the UN Security Council established the UNISFA to monitor tensions along the border, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and use force to protect civilians and aid workers.