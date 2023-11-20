https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/political-scientist-bidens-op-ed-on-peace-solution-for-gaza-and-ukraine-is-recipe-for-disaster-1115079255.html

Political Scientist: Biden's Op-ed on 'Peace Solution' for Gaza and Ukraine is Recipe for Disaster

Political Scientist: Biden's Op-ed on 'Peace Solution' for Gaza and Ukraine is Recipe for Disaster

President Joe Biden penned an op-ed for The Washington Post, claiming that the US will continue backing both Ukraine and Israel for the sake of "peace" and "democracy." Joe Siracusa, political scientist and dean of Global Futures, Curtin University, called Biden out for hypocrisy while speaking to Sputnik.

2023-11-20T16:20+0000

2023-11-20T16:20+0000

2023-11-20T16:20+0000

us

world

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

americans

ukraine

russia

gaza

palestinian authority

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e61e908bc2ec4af045ac92ec4b0e47.jpg

As Americans' support for Ukraine is steadily shrinking amid the failure of Kiev's counteroffensive and Israel's war in Gaza, President Joe Biden proclaimed that the only way to ensure peace is to continue fighting.The Biden administration never concealed its desire to bleed Russia white, something that was said out loud by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after Washington and its Western allies derailed Russo-Ukrainian peace talks conducted in Istanbul in March 2022, just a month after the beginning of the conflict, with Turkiye's mediation. Biden has been largely guided by a Cold War mentality: he "had some unfinished business" with the USSR and "always wanted to finish" Russia after the Soviet Union collapsed, per Siracusa.Likewise, when it comes to the unfolding Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Biden's refusal – together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – to impose a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by no means contributes to peace, let alone a two-state solution, per Sputnik's interlocutor. The Gaza war has already claimed the lives of over 12,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. And even though Biden insists in his op-ed that he remains committed to maintaining two states for Israelis and Palestinians, the US foreign policy establishment will never let this happen, according to Siracusa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/draft-dodgers-say-ukraine-unable-to-take-on-russia-slam-counteroffensive-as-senseless-killing-1115063928.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/two-state-solution-or-one-state-agreement-what-are-the-options-in-palestines-path-to-statehood-1114148856.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/moscow-calls-substitution-of-concepts-bidens-remark-on-need-to-create-palestinian-state-1114995436.html

ukraine

russia

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us support ukraine, joe biden op-ed, washington post, israel-hamas war, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, gaza strip, two-state solution, russo-ukrainian peace talks, lloyd austin, ukraine war, war in ukraine, ukraine war news, ukraine war map