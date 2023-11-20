International
Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Operation Zone
Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Operation Zone
The Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher is a highly effective multiple rocket launcher system. The BM-21 Grad is mounted on a truck chassis and can fire up to 40 122mm rockets in rapid succession.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have been actively using the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.The effectiveness of the Grad MLRS has been proved many times. A unit can cover an area the size of several football fields, destroying everything - strongholds, enemy personnel and military equipment. After finishing firing, the artillerymen can quickly change positions and continue their combat mission.Take a look at the combat work of the BM-21 Grad MLRS units in the direction of Krasnolimanskoye in Sputnik's gallery:
russian bm-21 grad mlrs, multiple rocket launcher system
russian bm-21 grad mlrs, multiple rocket launcher system

Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Operation Zone

13:03 GMT 20.11.2023
The Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher is a highly effective multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS). It is mounted on a truck chassis and can fire up to 40 122mm rockets in rapid succession. With its long range and large area coverage, it is capable of inflicting significant damage on enemy targets.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have been actively using the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.
The effectiveness of the Grad MLRS has been proved many times. A unit can cover an area the size of several football fields, destroying everything - strongholds, enemy personnel and military equipment. After finishing firing, the artillerymen can quickly change positions and continue their combat mission.
Take a look at the combat work of the BM-21 Grad MLRS units in the direction of Krasnolimanskoye in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Shells for BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in the Krasnolimanskoye special operation area.

Shells for BM-21 &quot;Grad&quot; MLRS in the Krasnolimanskoye special operation area. - Sputnik International
1/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Shells for BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in the Krasnolimanskoye special operation area.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Soldiers carrying a shell for BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in the Krasnolimanskoye direction.

Soldiers carrying a shell for BM-21 &quot;Grad&quot; MLRS in the Krasnolimanskoye direction. - Sputnik International
2/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldiers carrying a shell for BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in the Krasnolimanskoye direction.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Servicemen load the BM-21 Grad MLRS with rockets.

Servicemen load the BM-21 Grad MLRS with rockets. - Sputnik International
3/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Servicemen load the BM-21 Grad MLRS with rockets.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS fires at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The BM-21 Grad MLRS fires at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. - Sputnik International
4/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS fires at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS being transported to the firing position.

The BM-21 Grad MLRS being transported to the firing position. - Sputnik International
5/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS being transported to the firing position.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Soldiers load the BM-21 "Grad" with 122mm rockets in the Krasnolimanskoye region of the special operation.

Soldiers load the BM-21 &quot;Grad&quot; with 122mm rockets in the Krasnolimanskoye region of the special operation. - Sputnik International
6/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldiers load the BM-21 "Grad" with 122mm rockets in the Krasnolimanskoye region of the special operation.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS which belongs to the Guards motorized rifle regiment of the Central Military District in the Krasnolimanskoye special operation area.

The BM-21 Grad MLRS which belongs to the Guards motorized rifle regiment of the Central Military District in the Krasnolimanskoye special operation area. - Sputnik International
7/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS which belongs to the Guards motorized rifle regiment of the Central Military District in the Krasnolimanskoye special operation area.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A serviceman near a BM-21 Grad MLRS during the special military operation.

A serviceman near a BM-21 Grad MLRS during the special military operation. - Sputnik International
8/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A serviceman near a BM-21 Grad MLRS during the special military operation.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS fires at the positions of the Ukrainian forces.

The BM-21 Grad MLRS fires at the positions of the Ukrainian forces. - Sputnik International
9/9
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The BM-21 Grad MLRS fires at the positions of the Ukrainian forces.

