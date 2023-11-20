Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Operation Zone
Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in Combat in Special Operation Zone
The Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher is a highly effective multiple rocket launcher system. The BM-21 Grad is mounted on a truck chassis and can fire up to 40 122mm rockets in rapid succession.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have been actively using the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.The effectiveness of the Grad MLRS has been proved many times. A unit can cover an area the size of several football fields, destroying everything - strongholds, enemy personnel and military equipment. After finishing firing, the artillerymen can quickly change positions and continue their combat mission.Take a look at the combat work of the BM-21 Grad MLRS units in the direction of Krasnolimanskoye in Sputnik's gallery:
The Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher is a highly effective multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS). It is mounted on a truck chassis and can fire up to 40 122mm rockets in rapid succession. With its long range and large area coverage, it is capable of inflicting significant damage on enemy targets.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have been actively using the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher.
The effectiveness of the Grad MLRS has been proved many times. A unit can cover an area the size of several football fields, destroying everything - strongholds, enemy personnel and military equipment. After finishing firing, the artillerymen can quickly change positions and continue their combat mission.
Take a look at the combat work of the BM-21 Grad MLRS units in the direction of Krasnolimanskoye in Sputnik's gallery: