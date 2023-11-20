https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/saving-lives-russian-nurse-follows-her-calling-as-medic-in-special-op-zone-1115076580.html
Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone
Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone
One brave young woman decided to quit her comfortable ministerial job in the capital to follow her true vocation as a medical nurse on the front lines. Watch footage acquired by Sputnik to hear her talk about making her life-changing decision to be where she's needed most.
2023-11-20T16:14+0000
2023-11-20T16:14+0000
2023-11-20T16:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
sputnik
lugansk people’s republic
nurse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115077714_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_821a7f5b6dcffaf2bceaa483449aaf8c.jpg
Five months ago, a nurse under the call sign Komilfo ("comme il faut") decided to leave her job at the Russian Ministry of Health and went to the special military operation zone to aid fighters and civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).Komilfo has been engaged in humanitarian missions and volunteering for 20 years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/wounded-need-fatherly-care-stories-of-those-bringing-russian-soldiers-back-to-life-1113612002.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115077714_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_00808b04e4e5cb32fbf0ce22172ca471.jpg
Saving lives: A nurse with the call sign Komilfo (comme il faut) provides assistance to soldiers and civilians in the LPR.
Saving lives: A nurse with the call sign Komilfo (comme il faut) provides assistance to soldiers and civilians in the LPR
2023-11-20T16:14+0000
true
PT1M08S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special op zone, nurse, medic, hospital, lnr
special op zone, nurse, medic, hospital, lnr
Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone
16:14 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 20.11.2023)
One brave young woman decided to quit her comfortable ministerial job in the capital to follow her true vocation as a medical nurse on the front lines. Watch footage acquired by Sputnik to hear her talk about making her life-changing decision to be where she's needed most.
Five months ago, a nurse under the call sign Komilfo ("comme il faut") decided to leave her job at the Russian Ministry of Health and went to the special military operation zone to aid fighters and civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).
“The first thought, though, that comes to mind is the feeling of being needed. Nowhere else offers the same opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of our work. We truly save lives and provide aid in times of need”.
Komilfo has been engaged in humanitarian missions and volunteering for 20 years.