Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone

One brave young woman decided to quit her comfortable ministerial job in the capital to follow her true vocation as a medical nurse on the front lines. Watch footage acquired by Sputnik to hear her talk about making her life-changing decision to be where she's needed most.

Five months ago, a nurse under the call sign Komilfo ("comme il faut") decided to leave her job at the Russian Ministry of Health and went to the special military operation zone to aid fighters and civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).Komilfo has been engaged in humanitarian missions and volunteering for 20 years.

