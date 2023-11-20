International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone
Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone
One brave young woman decided to quit her comfortable ministerial job in the capital to follow her true vocation as a medical nurse on the front lines. Watch footage acquired by Sputnik to hear her talk about making her life-changing decision to be where she's needed most.
russia's special operation in ukraine
Five months ago, a nurse under the call sign Komilfo ("comme il faut") decided to leave her job at the Russian Ministry of Health and went to the special military operation zone to aid fighters and civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).Komilfo has been engaged in humanitarian missions and volunteering for 20 years.
russia
Saving Lives: Russian Nurse Follows Her Calling as Medic in Special Op Zone

16:14 GMT 20.11.2023
One brave young woman decided to quit her comfortable ministerial job in the capital to follow her true vocation as a medical nurse on the front lines. Watch footage acquired by Sputnik to hear her talk about making her life-changing decision to be where she's needed most.
Five months ago, a nurse under the call sign Komilfo ("comme il faut") decided to leave her job at the Russian Ministry of Health and went to the special military operation zone to aid fighters and civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

“The first thought, though, that comes to mind is the feeling of being needed. Nowhere else offers the same opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of our work. We truly save lives and provide aid in times of need”.

Komilfo has been engaged in humanitarian missions and volunteering for 20 years.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
