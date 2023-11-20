https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/trump-doctor-says-ex-president-in-excellent-health-likely-to-remain-healthy-for-years-1115085284.html

Trump Doctor Says Ex-President in ‘Excellent Health,’ Likely to Remain Healthy for Years

Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump is in excellent health and likely to remain healthy in the coming years, physician Bruce Aronwold said in a statement.

“It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy lifestyle for years to come,” Aronwald said on Monday. Trump’s physical exams were within normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional, the statement said. Cardiovascular studies were normal and all cancer screenings came back negative, the statement said. The former president's lab analysis results were more favorable than prior testing in some areas, the statement said. Trump has lost weight through an improved diet and physical activity, the statement said. Trump is running for the Republican Party nomination in 2024, potentially setting him up for a rematch against incumbent US President Joe Biden. Biden, who turned 81 on Monday, is the oldest serving president in US history, reportedly prompting his team to urge him to take extra safety precautions.

