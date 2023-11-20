International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk
Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' snipers combat work near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance units troops destroy Ukrainian nationalists who try to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk every day.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of sniper combat work of the Airborne troops near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance troops eliminated Ukrainian nationalists who were trying to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk.The snipers fired from a distance of more than 1,000 meters, changing position after each shot, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Snipers are highly trained marksmen who specialize in engaging targets from concealed positions, often at long range. They play a critical role in military operations by providing long-range precision fire support and intelligence gathering. Snipers are equipped with high-powered rifles, advanced scopes, and other tools to ensure accuracy and stealth.
Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk

05:23 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 05:27 GMT 20.11.2023)
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian servicemen have continued to demonstrate tactical superiority in the evolving landscape of modern warfare.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of sniper combat work of the Airborne troops near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance troops eliminated Ukrainian nationalists who were trying to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk.
The snipers fired from a distance of more than 1,000 meters, changing position after each shot, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Snipers are highly trained marksmen who specialize in engaging targets from concealed positions, often at long range. They play a critical role in military operations by providing long-range precision fire support and intelligence gathering. Snipers are equipped with high-powered rifles, advanced scopes, and other tools to ensure accuracy and stealth.
