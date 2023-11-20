https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/watch-combat-work-of-russian-airborne-snipers-near-artemovsk-1115063665.html

Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' snipers combat work near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance units troops destroy Ukrainian nationalists who try to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk every day.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of sniper combat work of the Airborne troops near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance troops eliminated Ukrainian nationalists who were trying to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk.The snipers fired from a distance of more than 1,000 meters, changing position after each shot, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Snipers are highly trained marksmen who specialize in engaging targets from concealed positions, often at long range. They play a critical role in military operations by providing long-range precision fire support and intelligence gathering. Snipers are equipped with high-powered rifles, advanced scopes, and other tools to ensure accuracy and stealth.

