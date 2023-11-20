https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/watch-combat-work-of-russian-airborne-snipers-near-artemovsk-1115063665.html
Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk
Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Airborne Troops' snipers combat work near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance units troops destroy Ukrainian nationalists who try to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk every day.
2023-11-20T05:23+0000
2023-11-20T05:23+0000
2023-11-20T05:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
nato
snipers
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115063097_90:0:1334:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0fa3ec8fb1d95b661179a5b572e244.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of sniper combat work of the Airborne troops near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance troops eliminated Ukrainian nationalists who were trying to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk.The snipers fired from a distance of more than 1,000 meters, changing position after each shot, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Snipers are highly trained marksmen who specialize in engaging targets from concealed positions, often at long range. They play a critical role in military operations by providing long-range precision fire support and intelligence gathering. Snipers are equipped with high-powered rifles, advanced scopes, and other tools to ensure accuracy and stealth.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115063097_246:0:1179:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cfd26e85cc295f05a3617f432b5c5a.jpg
Combat work by airborne snipers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
Combat work by airborne snipers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
2023-11-20T05:23+0000
true
PT0M19S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, artemovsk (bakhmut), airborne troops
russian defense ministry, artemovsk (bakhmut), airborne troops
Watch Combat Work of Russian Airborne Snipers Near Artemovsk
05:23 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 05:27 GMT 20.11.2023)
Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian servicemen have continued to demonstrate tactical superiority in the evolving landscape of modern warfare.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of sniper combat work of the Airborne troops near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Sniper pairs of the reconnaissance troops eliminated Ukrainian nationalists who were trying to approach Russian positions near Artemovsk.
The snipers fired from a distance of more than 1,000 meters, changing position after each shot, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Snipers are highly trained marksmen who specialize in engaging targets from concealed positions, often at long range. They play a critical role in military operations by providing long-range precision fire support and intelligence gathering. Snipers are equipped
with high-powered rifles, advanced scopes, and other tools to ensure accuracy and stealth.