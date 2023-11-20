https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/watch-russian-forces-annihilate-ukrainian-troops-in-belogorovka-area-1115065156.html
Watch Russian Forces Annihilate Ukrainian Troops in Belogorovka Area
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The video shows several episodes of the precise destruction of the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian troops, as well as of the personnel.Russian troops used drones to survey the terrain and then guided attacks to destroy the enemy.
Russian servicemen once again demonstrated their tactical skills in the Belogorovka area, skillfully locating and eliminating Ukrainian servicemen and an armored vehicle.
of Russian forces from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The video shows several episodes of the precise destruction of the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian troops, as well as of the personnel.
Russian troops used drones to survey the terrain and then guided attacks to destroy the enemy.