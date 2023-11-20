International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Annihilate Ukrainian Troops in Belogorovka Area
Watch Russian Forces Annihilate Ukrainian Troops in Belogorovka Area
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The video shows several episodes of the precise destruction of the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian troops, as well as of the personnel.Russian troops used drones to survey the terrain and then guided attacks to destroy the enemy.
Watch Russian Forces Annihilate Ukrainian Troops in Belogorovka Area

09:00 GMT 20.11.2023
Russian servicemen once again demonstrated their tactical skills in the Belogorovka area, skillfully locating and eliminating Ukrainian servicemen and an armored vehicle.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The video shows several episodes of the precise destruction of the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian troops, as well as of the personnel.
Russian troops used drones to survey the terrain and then guided attacks to destroy the enemy.
