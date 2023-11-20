https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/watch-russian-forces-annihilate-ukrainian-troops-in-belogorovka-area-1115065156.html

Watch Russian Forces Annihilate Ukrainian Troops in Belogorovka Area

Watch Russian Forces Annihilate Ukrainian Troops in Belogorovka Area

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

2023-11-20T09:00+0000

2023-11-20T09:00+0000

2023-11-20T09:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

russian armed forces

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115064956_91:0:1328:696_1920x0_80_0_0_19c5b0a045292a7c3e4347de8a30cd45.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian forces from the Yug Battlegroup eliminating Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The video shows several episodes of the precise destruction of the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian troops, as well as of the personnel.Russian troops used drones to survey the terrain and then guided attacks to destroy the enemy.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian forces from Battlegroup Yug eliminate Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area Russian forces from Battlegroup Yug eliminate Ukrainian troops in Belogorovka area 2023-11-20T09:00+0000 true PT0M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian troops, donetsk people's republic,