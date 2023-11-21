International
LIVE: Lavrov Addresses Arab League, OIC States, Focusing on Gaza Crisis
24.01.2023
Afghan Police Detain Individual Attempting to Smuggle 18.7 Pounds of Uranium to Pakistan
Afghan Police Detain Individual Attempting to Smuggle 18.7 Pounds of Uranium to Pakistan
The Afghan security forces have detained an individual who attempted to illegally transfer 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) of uranium from the southeastern Ghazni Province to Pakistan, the province's police said on Tuesday.
"The Ghazni security forces have detained a man who wanted to smuggle 8.5 kilograms of uranium to Pakistan," the police said. The suspect, Nick Mohammad, lived in a village in Ghazni Province and was handed over to the Afghan Internal Ministry's staff for further investigation.
Afghan Police Detain Individual Attempting to Smuggle 18.7 Pounds of Uranium to Pakistan

10:46 GMT 21.11.2023
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan security forces have detained an individual who attempted to illegally transfer 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) of uranium from the southeastern Ghazni Province to Pakistan, the province's police said on Tuesday.
"The Ghazni security forces have detained a man who wanted to smuggle 8.5 kilograms of uranium to Pakistan," the police said.
The suspect, Nick Mohammad, lived in a village in Ghazni Province and was handed over to the Afghan Internal Ministry's staff for further investigation.
