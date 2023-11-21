https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/archaeologists-appear-to-solve-mystery-of-long-lost-scottish-monastery-1115119823.html

Archaeologists Appear to Solve Mystery of Long-Lost Scottish Monastery

A team of archaeologists has located the long-lost Monastery of Deer, which is believed to be the birthplace of the earliest written Scots Gaelic.

2023-11-21T23:27+0000

2023-11-21T23:27+0000

2023-11-21T23:26+0000

A team of researchers believe they have identified the remains of the lost Monastery of Deer, just 80 meters away from the ancient site of the Deer Abbey in Scotland.The discovery sheds light on the production of Gaelic entries, or 'addenda,' in the Book of Deer, and their connection to the lost monastery. It's understood that the earliest written Scots Gaelic was constructed at the site.The find was lead by archaeologists Alice Jaspars and Ali Cameron, who also serve as co-directors of the excavation near the ruins of Deer Abbey.The team utilized carbon dating on materials associated with post holes, matching the time period of the book's addenda. Excavations also revealed medieval pottery, glass fragments, a stylus, and hnefatafl boards—a chess-like game from the Middle Ages—all indicative of a monastery complex.The findings were presented in a lecture to the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland and featured in a documentary.Jaspars has noted that the material record from monasteries in this period is scarce, making these findings crucial for academic understanding. The team plans to publish their results in an academic journal in the coming months, further enriching our knowledge of Scottish history and the cultural significance of the Monastery of Deer.

Egor Shapovalov

