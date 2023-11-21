International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Biden Approval Rating Plummets as Democratic Supporters Turn on Him
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden's approval rating dropping.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115084167_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a60e1db932cd7f9e6dc8996efb3e7080.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden's approval rating dropping.
The show kicks off with CEO of Mill Creek View and Podcast Host Steve Abramowicz talking about the NBC poll revealing President Biden's plummeting approval ratings.Then, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins to discuss the Stop Gap money for Ukraine losing Republican support.The second hour begins with journalist Fiorella Isabel, who shares her perspective on the newly elected president of Argentina.The show closes with CIA Officer and Political Activist Ray McGovern, to discuss the Israeli military operation inside Gaza and the possible expansion of the conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
the final countdown, biden's approval rating, stop gap money for ukraine, newly elected president of argentina, situation in gaza, conflict in the middle east
09:20 GMT 21.11.2023
The Final Countdown
Biden Approval Rating Plummets as Democratic Supporters Turn on Him
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden's approval rating dropping.
The show kicks off with CEO of Mill Creek View and Podcast Host Steve Abramowicz talking about the NBC poll revealing President Biden's plummeting approval ratings.
Then, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins to discuss the Stop Gap money for Ukraine losing Republican support.
The second hour begins with journalist Fiorella Isabel, who shares her perspective on the newly elected president of Argentina.
The show closes with CIA Officer and Political Activist Ray McGovern, to discuss the Israeli military operation inside Gaza and the possible expansion of the conflict.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Заголовок открываемого материала