https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/biden-approval-rating-plummets-as-democratic-supporters-turn-on-him-1115083642.html

Biden Approval Rating Plummets as Democratic Supporters Turn on Him

Biden Approval Rating Plummets as Democratic Supporters Turn on Him

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden's approval rating dropping.

2023-11-21T09:20+0000

2023-11-21T09:20+0000

2023-11-21T09:20+0000

the final countdown

joe biden

2024 us presidential election

stopgap bill

ukraine

argentina

gaza

israel

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115084167_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a60e1db932cd7f9e6dc8996efb3e7080.jpg

Biden Approval Rating Plummets as Democratic Supporters Turn on Him On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including Biden's approval rating dropping.

The show kicks off with CEO of Mill Creek View and Podcast Host Steve Abramowicz talking about the NBC poll revealing President Biden's plummeting approval ratings.Then, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins to discuss the Stop Gap money for Ukraine losing Republican support.The second hour begins with journalist Fiorella Isabel, who shares her perspective on the newly elected president of Argentina.The show closes with CIA Officer and Political Activist Ray McGovern, to discuss the Israeli military operation inside Gaza and the possible expansion of the conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

argentina

gaza

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, biden's approval rating, stop gap money for ukraine, newly elected president of argentina, situation in gaza, conflict in the middle east