Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears in Joke Attempt During Turkey Pardon
Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears in Joke Attempt During Turkey Pardon
Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears in Joke Attempt During Turkey Pardon

03:16 GMT 21.11.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Eva Rinaldi / Taylor Swift
CC BY 2.0 / Eva Rinaldi /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Monday confused Taylor Swift for Britney Spears during a bad joke attempt at the annual turkey pardon in the White House.
Biden was joking about the odds the two turkeys - Liberty and Bell - faced among other turkeys to be picked to be pardoned. He compared it to the odds Swift fans have when trying to secure a ticket to her ongoing Eras Tour.
"You could say, even, this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or Britney’s tour," Biden said. "She’s down in, it’s kinda warm in Brazil right now."
Swift's tour is currently in Brazil but it has faced some challenges due to extreme temperatures.
A fan became seriously ill amid the heat wave before Swift took the stage on Friday in Rio de Janeiro. Swift postponed a second show in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and rescheduled it for Monday.
According to reports, Ana Clara Benevides, 23, fainted while in the front row of Swift's concert and given CPR before taken to the hospital, where she suffered a second cardiac arrest and died.
