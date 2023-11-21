https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/biden-confuses-taylor-swift-with-britney-spears-in-joke-attempt-during-turkey-pardon-1115087020.html

Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears in Joke Attempt During Turkey Pardon

Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears in Joke Attempt During Turkey Pardon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Monday confused Taylor Swift for Britney Spears during a bad joke attempt at the annual turkey pardon in the... 21.11.2023, Sputnik International

2023-11-21T03:16+0000

2023-11-21T03:16+0000

2023-11-21T03:14+0000

americas

us

joe biden

britney spears

taylor swift

rio de janeiro

brazil

beyonce

thanksgiving

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102089/08/1020890826_0:0:1001:563_1920x0_80_0_0_cb1b97d769033d2b0e45bca3b967195a.jpg

Biden was joking about the odds the two turkeys - Liberty and Bell - faced among other turkeys to be picked to be pardoned. He compared it to the odds Swift fans have when trying to secure a ticket to her ongoing Eras Tour. Swift's tour is currently in Brazil but it has faced some challenges due to extreme temperatures. A fan became seriously ill amid the heat wave before Swift took the stage on Friday in Rio de Janeiro. Swift postponed a second show in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and rescheduled it for Monday. According to reports, Ana Clara Benevides, 23, fainted while in the front row of Swift's concert and given CPR before taken to the hospital, where she suffered a second cardiac arrest and died.

americas

rio de janeiro

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, joe biden, britney spears, taylor swift, rio de janeiro, brazil, beyonce, thanksgiving