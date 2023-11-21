International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Biden Reaffirms Israel's Right to Bomb Gaza
Biden Reaffirms Israel's Right to Bomb Gaza
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Javier Milei winning the run-off election in Argentina, and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passing away at 96.
Biden Reaffirms Israel's Right to Bomb Gaza
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Javier Milei winning the run-off election in Argentina, and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passing away at 96.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Jeffrey Tucker, President of The Brownstone Institute, about the Argentinian run-off election results, conspiracy theories about Javier Milei, and Milei will have to stand up to the World Bank. Jeffrey talked about the tall task Milei faces ahead of him and the expectation of immediate results from the people of Argentina.Rachel spoke with James Carey, Activist, Analyst, and Podcast Host of The Left is Dead, about the US allowing Israel to strike southern Gaza, Israel targets more hospitals in Gaza, and Biden is afraid to criticize Israel. James talked about the bombing campaign by Israel and how the American people will normalize the deaths that continue to occur in Gaza, at the hands of Israel.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Angie Wong, Journalist, Co-Host of The Final Countdown, about the way the young Democrat supporters, third-party candidates in the 2024 election, and Biden falls behind Trump in the polls with young voters. Angie described the way young Democrats have been angered by Biden's support for the Israeli strike on Gaza and Joe Manchin possibly running against Joe Biden in the 2024 election.Rachel spoke with Jason Goodman, Founder of Crowdsource the Truth, about Jacob Chansley's reaction to the J6 footage released by Speaker Johnson, the narrative of January 6th falls apart, and what to expect with more tapes to be released. Jason discussed his four hour plus live stream on January 6th 2021 and how he has been on the right side of history as far as the inside job that occurred on January 6th.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Biden Reaffirms Israel's Right to Bomb Gaza

12:02 GMT 21.11.2023
The Backstory
Biden Reaffirms Israel's Right to Bomb Gaza
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Javier Milei winning the run-off election in Argentina, and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passing away at 96.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Jeffrey Tucker, President of The Brownstone Institute, about the Argentinian run-off election results, conspiracy theories about Javier Milei, and Milei will have to stand up to the World Bank. Jeffrey talked about the tall task Milei faces ahead of him and the expectation of immediate results from the people of Argentina.
Rachel spoke with James Carey, Activist, Analyst, and Podcast Host of The Left is Dead, about the US allowing Israel to strike southern Gaza, Israel targets more hospitals in Gaza, and Biden is afraid to criticize Israel. James talked about the bombing campaign by Israel and how the American people will normalize the deaths that continue to occur in Gaza, at the hands of Israel.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Angie Wong, Journalist, Co-Host of The Final Countdown, about the way the young Democrat supporters, third-party candidates in the 2024 election, and Biden falls behind Trump in the polls with young voters. Angie described the way young Democrats have been angered by Biden's support for the Israeli strike on Gaza and Joe Manchin possibly running against Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Rachel spoke with Jason Goodman, Founder of Crowdsource the Truth, about Jacob Chansley's reaction to the J6 footage released by Speaker Johnson, the narrative of January 6th falls apart, and what to expect with more tapes to be released. Jason discussed his four hour plus live stream on January 6th 2021 and how he has been on the right side of history as far as the inside job that occurred on January 6th.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
