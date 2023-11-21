https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/carbon-emissions-from-worlds-richest-1-will-kill-13-million-people-by-2030---report-1115087470.html

Carbon Emissions From World’s Richest 1% Will Kill 1.3 Million People by 2030 - Report

The Occupy Wall Street movement ushered in a new paradigm in the way people talk about inequality, claiming the world’s wealthiest 1% enjoy political and economic privilege lacked by everyone else.

The Occupy Wall Street movement ushered in a new paradigm in the way people talk about inequality, claiming the world’s wealthiest 1% enjoy political and economic privilege lacked by everyone else.Now, a new report finds that privilege extends to carbon emissions.The study, released Monday by the British charity Oxfam, found that the richest 1% of the global population create as much “planet-heating pollution” as the poorest two-thirds. Researchers say those carbon dioxide emissions made up 16% of the Earth’s total in 2019.1.3 million deaths from heat-related causes will result from these emissions alone between 2020 and 2030, according to the report.“Climate change is already worsening inequality both between and within countries,” read an Oxfam news release.The report offered stark recommendations to address the divide, saying the world must “get off fossil fuels quickly and fairly.” The authors recommended addressing inequality as part of efforts to respond to climate change and said human welfare should be placed “over endless profit.”So far, few politicians in wealthy countries seem to be advocating that kind of systemic economic change.

