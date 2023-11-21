https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/it-keeps-growing-and-growing-ukraines-national-debt-in-decade-since-maidan-coup-1115115204.html
It Keeps Growing and Growing: Ukraine's National Debt in Decade Since Maidan Coup
Ukraine's national debt has climbed steadily over the past decade, from $73.10 billion in 2013 to $128.81 as of June 30, 2023, according to official Ministry of Finance figures.
Starting out at 37.5 percent of GDP in 2013, the Eastern European nation's national debt is expected to reach 85 percent of GDP by the end of the current year, and surpass 110 percent of GDP in 2024 as authorities scramble to find the resources to fund ongoing conflict with Russia amid dwindling prospects of further Western support.
Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the Euromaidan protests in central Kiev, which culminated in the February 2014 coup d'etat which brought radical pro-EU and pro-NATO politicians to power and plunged the country into a decade-long debacle of crisis, conflict, and growing debt.
Ukraine's national debt has climbed steadily over the past decade, from $73.10 billion in 2013 to $128.81 as of June 30, 2023, according to official Ministry of Finance figures. Starting out at 37.5 percent of GDP in 2013, the Eastern European nation's national debt is expected to reach 85 percent of GDP by the end of the current year, and surpass 110 percent of GDP in 2024 as authorities scramble to find the resources to fund ongoing conflict with Russia amid dwindling prospects of further Western support.
USAID assistant administrator Erin McKee warned lawmakers in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this month that without further appropriations by Washington, Kiev "would need to use emergency measures such as printing money or not paying critical salaries, which could lead to hyperinflation, and severely damage the war effort."