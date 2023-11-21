International
LIVE: Lavrov Addresses Arab League, OIC States, Focusing on Gaza Crisis
Sputnik is bringing you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's talks with top diplomats from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Moscow. The discussions will focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip.On November 19, Lavrov also had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.Moscow has previously expressed its willingness to assist in mediating a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. Russia's top diplomat said that he hoped that once the conflict ended, all parties would prioritize the implementation of the UN Security Council's decisions on establishing a Palestinian state.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
The committee of foreign ministers, formed after the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League countries, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday.
Sputnik is bringing you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's talks with top diplomats from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Moscow.
The discussions will focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip.
On November 19, Lavrov also had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Moscow has previously expressed its willingness to assist in mediating a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. Russia's top diplomat said that he hoped that once the conflict ended, all parties would prioritize the implementation of the UN Security Council's decisions on establishing a Palestinian state.
