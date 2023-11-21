https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/lavrov-addresses-arab-league-oic-states-focusing-on-gaza-crisis-1115089300.html

Lavrov Addresses Arab League, OIC States, Focusing on Gaza Crisis

Lavrov Addresses Arab League, OIC States, Focusing on Gaza Crisis

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Moscow.

2023-11-21T11:22+0000

2023-11-21T11:22+0000

2023-11-21T11:22+0000

world

sergey lavrov

moscow

gaza strip

organization of islamic cooperation (oic)

arab league

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111342452_0:0:2670:1503_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc2c16b51065cfa8cfd0f27e2b0aea6.jpg

Sputnik is bringing you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's talks with top diplomats from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Moscow. The discussions will focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip.On November 19, Lavrov also had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.Moscow has previously expressed its willingness to assist in mediating a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. Russia's top diplomat said that he hoped that once the conflict ended, all parties would prioritize the implementation of the UN Security Council's decisions on establishing a Palestinian state.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

moscow

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Addresses Arab League, OIC States, Focusing on Gaza Crisis Lavrov Addresses Arab League, OIC States, Focusing on Gaza Crisis 2023-11-21T11:22+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian fm lavrov, organization of islamic cooperation, arab league, gaza strip