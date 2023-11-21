International
Most Voters Believe Joe Biden Participated in His Son Hunter's Business
Most Voters Believe Joe Biden Participated in His Son Hunter's Business
A whopping 60% of registered American voters believe President Joe Biden was somehow involved in his son Hunter's business dealings, as per a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.
The pollster surveyed 2,851 registered voters, finding that only 40% think Joe Biden didn’t had any involvement in his son's financial activities during his vice presidential tenure, while 60% believe the 81-year old "helped and participated in Hunter Biden's business."The views on Joe's conduct divide along party lines: thus, 81% of Republicans say they are sure that the incumbent president had a hand in his son's business, while just 39% Democrats agree with this stance. Remarkably, a staggering 59% of independents also share this view.On the other hand, 61% of Democrats think Joe is clean with 19% of Republicans and 41% of independents believing the same thing.Meanwhile, Penn draws attention to the highly unfavorable attitude to the younger Biden among American voters. Hunter's negative rating (55%) is the highest among over two dozen public figures. Meanwhile, his father's unfavorable rating (48%) is the second highest.The crux of the matter is that Joe Biden has long been in denial of any involvement in his son's financial operations. Furthermore, the US president insists that he has not been aware of any.Meanwhile, the House GOP panel is continuing to dig into the Biden family's alleged "influence peddling" schemes, arguing that the president's brother and son have been involved in selling Biden's "brand" for money and favors and that Joe Biden knew about it.A number of subpoenas have been recently issued by the US Congress for members of the Biden family and their business associates. Last week House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) hinted in an interview with independent journalist John Solomon that James Biden, the president's brother, may soon come to the Capitol Hill and answer the GOP panel's questions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/joe-bidens-brother-to-testify-before-gop-led-influence-peddling-panel--report-1115048062.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/nothing-to-see-here-hunter-biden-received-250k-after-joe-announced-presidential-bid-1114599454.html
Most Voters Believe Joe Biden Participated in His Son Hunter's Business

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022.
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
A whopping 60% of registered American voters believe President Joe Biden was somehow involved in his son Hunter's business dealings, as per a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.
The pollster surveyed 2,851 registered voters, finding that only 40% think Joe Biden didn’t had any involvement in his son's financial activities during his vice presidential tenure, while 60% believe the 81-year old "helped and participated in Hunter Biden's business."
"While the news has pivoted to other topics, voters remain concerned about Hunter Biden and how involved President Biden was in his business," Harris Poll Chairman Mark Penn said in a statement for the US press.
The views on Joe's conduct divide along party lines: thus, 81% of Republicans say they are sure that the incumbent president had a hand in his son's business, while just 39% Democrats agree with this stance. Remarkably, a staggering 59% of independents also share this view.
On the other hand, 61% of Democrats think Joe is clean with 19% of Republicans and 41% of independents believing the same thing.
Meanwhile, Penn draws attention to the highly unfavorable attitude to the younger Biden among American voters. Hunter's negative rating (55%) is the highest among over two dozen public figures. Meanwhile, his father's unfavorable rating (48%) is the second highest.
"Hunter received a high unfavorable rating – worse than the president – and most believe that the president at least knew about his dealings," Penn noted.
The crux of the matter is that Joe Biden has long been in denial of any involvement in his son's financial operations. Furthermore, the US president insists that he has not been aware of any.
Meanwhile, the House GOP panel is continuing to dig into the Biden family's alleged "influence peddling" schemes, arguing that the president's brother and son have been involved in selling Biden's "brand" for money and favors and that Joe Biden knew about it.
A number of subpoenas have been recently issued by the US Congress for members of the Biden family and their business associates. Last week House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) hinted in an interview with independent journalist John Solomon that James Biden, the president's brother, may soon come to the Capitol Hill and answer the GOP panel's questions.
