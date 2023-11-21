https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ohio-shooting-leaves-4-injured-suspect-dead---police-1115090442.html

Ohio Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Suspect Dead - Police

Ohio Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Suspect Dead - Police

At least four people have been injured in a shooting at the Walmart hypermarket in the city of Beavercreek in the US state of Ohio, with a suspect dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the local police said on Tuesday.

2023-11-21T08:31+0000

2023-11-21T08:31+0000

2023-11-21T08:31+0000

americas

us

ohio

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

fbi

shooting

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082660346_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_0e9d6e978765f4a3077be82a8c858439.jpg

"A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday [01:35 GMT on Tuesday] and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time ... A fifth person, the shooter, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by any responding police officers," the city police wrote on X. The reasons for the shooting have not yet been established. Criminal investigators, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as well as other local agencies are currently working on the scene, the police said, adding that there was no active threat.

americas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ohio shooting, beavercreek in the us state of ohio, self-inflicted gunshot wound