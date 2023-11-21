Ohio Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Suspect Dead - Police

International
At least four people have been injured in a shooting at the Walmart hypermarket in the city of Beavercreek in the US state of Ohio, with a suspect dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the local police said on Tuesday.
"A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday [01:35 GMT on Tuesday] and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time ... A fifth person, the shooter, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by any responding police officers," the city police wrote on X. The reasons for the shooting have not yet been established. Criminal investigators, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as well as other local agencies are currently working on the scene, the police said, adding that there was no active threat.
08:31 GMT 21.11.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Raymond Wambsgans / Columbus Ohio Police Ford Interceptor Utility
Columbus Ohio Police Ford Interceptor Utility - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Raymond Wambsgans /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people have been injured in a shooting at the Walmart hypermarket in the city of Beavercreek in the US state of Ohio, with a suspect dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the local police said on Tuesday.
"A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday [01:35 GMT on Tuesday] and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time ... A fifth person, the shooter, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by any responding police officers," the city police wrote on X.
The reasons for the shooting have not yet been established. Criminal investigators, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as well as other local agencies are currently working on the scene, the police said, adding that there was no active threat.
