https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/president-bidens-unhinged-op-ed-pledges-continued-confrontation-against-russia-and-hamas-1115088985.html
President Biden's Unhinged Op-ed Pledges Continued Confrontation against Russia and Hamas
President Biden's Unhinged Op-ed Pledges Continued Confrontation against Russia and Hamas
President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that attempts to conflate the Gaza conflict with the Special military Operation in Ukraine.
2023-11-21T09:28+0000
2023-11-21T09:28+0000
2023-11-21T09:28+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
gaza
joe biden
china
volodymyr zelensky
neocons
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115088576_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c718277932b3499a16ed89d07b35ec00.png
President Biden's Unhinged Op-ed Pledges Continued Confrontation against Russia and Hamas
President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that attempts to conflate the Gaza conflict with the Special military Operation in Ukraine.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and Gaza facing starvation and disease.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and the potential fall of the Kiev regime.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and the talks between Presidents Biden and Xi.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the erosion of support for the Democrats as we move into the 2024 election cycle.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the international pushback against the US blockade against Cuba and Russia's attempt to get a Gaza truce through the UNSC.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the disconnect between US policymakers and their constituents and President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas.James Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the election of a staunch Libertarian to lead the nation of Argentina.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and Israel's nuclear threat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115088576_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1a59bd5e97a9f53cab80c6e415279591.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, situation in gaza, usa against the world, what is happening in ukraine, smo in ukraine, joe biden lost the plot
the critical hour, situation in gaza, usa against the world, what is happening in ukraine, smo in ukraine, joe biden lost the plot
President Biden's Unhinged Op-ed Pledges Continued Confrontation against Russia and Hamas
President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that attempts to conflate the Gaza conflict with the Special military Operation in Ukraine.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and Gaza facing starvation and disease.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and the potential fall of the Kiev regime.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and the talks between Presidents Biden and Xi.
Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the erosion of support for the Democrats as we move into the 2024 election cycle.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the international pushback against the US blockade against Cuba and Russia's attempt to get a Gaza truce through the UNSC.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the disconnect between US policymakers and their constituents and President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas.
James Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the election of a staunch Libertarian to lead the nation of Argentina.
Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and Israel's nuclear threat.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM