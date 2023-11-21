https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/president-bidens-unhinged-op-ed-pledges-continued-confrontation-against-russia-and-hamas-1115088985.html

President Biden's Unhinged Op-ed Pledges Continued Confrontation against Russia and Hamas

President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that attempts to conflate the Gaza conflict with the Special military Operation in Ukraine.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and Gaza facing starvation and disease.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and the potential fall of the Kiev regime.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and the talks between Presidents Biden and Xi.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the erosion of support for the Democrats as we move into the 2024 election cycle.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the international pushback against the US blockade against Cuba and Russia's attempt to get a Gaza truce through the UNSC.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the disconnect between US policymakers and their constituents and President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas.James Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the election of a staunch Libertarian to lead the nation of Argentina.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss President Biden's op-ed comparing Russia's SMO to Hamas and Israel's nuclear threat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

