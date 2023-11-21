https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/putin-joins-virtual-brics-summit-on-gaza-1115089413.html

Putin Joins Virtual BRICS Summit on Gaza

Putin Joins Virtual BRICS Summit on Gaza

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in an online extraordinary BRICS summit that will focus on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

2023-11-21T13:21+0000

2023-11-21T13:21+0000

2023-11-21T13:24+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

cyril ramaphosa

south africa

israel

brics

palestine

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114285122_0:93:3310:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1c63a481e26989ff929aac86cd72f1.jpg

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in an online extraordinary BRICS summit that will focus on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.Earlier, the South African government declared that President Cyril Ramaphosa, the chair of the bloc for 2023, will convene an extraordinary joint meeting of the BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation in Gaza on Tuesday. The leaders of the current member states of the bloc, as well as newly-invited countries, are expected to participate in the event. The government mentioned that a joint statement on the situation in the Gaza Strip is anticipated to be adopted by the participants towards the end of the meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to join the conference.Earlier, commenting on the situation in Gaza, President Putin spoke of the need for Palestine to create its own independent state. Putin also noted Israel's right to self-defense.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

south africa

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Joins Virtual BRICS Summit on Gaza Putin Joins Virtual BRICS Summit on Gaza 2023-11-21T13:21+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, brics summit, palestinian-israeli conflict