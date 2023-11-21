https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/the-outsider-wins-in-argentina-1115083745.html

The Outsider Wins in Argentina

The Outsider Wins in Argentina

In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Joe Biden's waning popularity, newly elected Argentinian President and more.

2023-11-21T08:54+0000

2023-11-21T08:54+0000

2023-11-21T08:54+0000

political misfits

israel

palestine

hospital

gaza

texas

uc global

julian assange

argentina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115083862_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f45404652f973101e86fa6b93cba40f2.png

The Outsider Wins in Argentina In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Joe Biden's waning popularity, newly elected Argentinian President and more.

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the unconvincing evidence Israel has so far offered for the tunnels and Hamas command centers is claims exist under Gaza’s hospitals, China organizing meetings on the situation in the Middle East, a tentative deal on the release of hostages in Gaza and a pause of violence, the Houthi seizure of a British-Japanese ship in the Red Sea, and Israel exchanging fire over the weekend with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.Immigration attorney specializing in political asylum and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses a law allowing Texas police officers to arrest people they suspect of entering the country without proper documentation, whether Texas will be able to usurp what is supposed to be the purview of the federal government, how states like Texas claim economic harm from migration without accounting for the economic benefits it brings, and what alternative visions for migration Republicans are offering.Journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and podcast co-host Kevin Gosztola discusses the use of conspiracy charges against animal rights and other activists, US President Joe Biden's waning popularity on his 81st birthday, former President Donald Trump's campaign gaffes, another failed Pentagon audit, and the uncertain fate of further funding bills for Ukraine and Israel.Journalist and Co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina, how the firebrand “anarcho-capitalist” won, and what his plans are. He also discusses efforts to block President-elect Bernardo Arevalo from taking power in Guatemala.The Misfits also discuss whether individual traveling habits could really offset climate change, and Taylor Swift’s popularity.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

gaza

texas

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, presidential elections in argentina, who is javier milei, situation in gaza, biden's rating, biden's popularity among americans