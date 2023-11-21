https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/the-outsider-wins-in-argentina-1115083745.html
The Outsider Wins in Argentina
The Outsider Wins in Argentina
In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Joe Biden's waning popularity, newly elected Argentinian President and more.
2023-11-21T08:54+0000
2023-11-21T08:54+0000
2023-11-21T08:54+0000
political misfits
israel
palestine
hospital
gaza
texas
uc global
julian assange
argentina
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115083862_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f45404652f973101e86fa6b93cba40f2.png
The Outsider Wins in Argentina
In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Joe Biden's waning popularity, newly elected Argentinian President and more.
Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the unconvincing evidence Israel has so far offered for the tunnels and Hamas command centers is claims exist under Gaza’s hospitals, China organizing meetings on the situation in the Middle East, a tentative deal on the release of hostages in Gaza and a pause of violence, the Houthi seizure of a British-Japanese ship in the Red Sea, and Israel exchanging fire over the weekend with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.Immigration attorney specializing in political asylum and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses a law allowing Texas police officers to arrest people they suspect of entering the country without proper documentation, whether Texas will be able to usurp what is supposed to be the purview of the federal government, how states like Texas claim economic harm from migration without accounting for the economic benefits it brings, and what alternative visions for migration Republicans are offering.Journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and podcast co-host Kevin Gosztola discusses the use of conspiracy charges against animal rights and other activists, US President Joe Biden's waning popularity on his 81st birthday, former President Donald Trump's campaign gaffes, another failed Pentagon audit, and the uncertain fate of further funding bills for Ukraine and Israel.Journalist and Co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina, how the firebrand “anarcho-capitalist” won, and what his plans are. He also discusses efforts to block President-elect Bernardo Arevalo from taking power in Guatemala.The Misfits also discuss whether individual traveling habits could really offset climate change, and Taylor Swift’s popularity.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
gaza
texas
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115083862_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_27cd66dff59ecf9627c05d74265d578f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, presidential elections in argentina, who is javier milei, situation in gaza, biden's rating, biden's popularity among americans
political misfits, presidential elections in argentina, who is javier milei, situation in gaza, biden's rating, biden's popularity among americans
The Outsider Wins in Argentina
In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Joe Biden's waning popularity, newly elected Argentinian President and more.
Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the unconvincing evidence Israel has so far offered for the tunnels and Hamas command centers is claims exist under Gaza’s hospitals, China organizing meetings on the situation in the Middle East, a tentative deal on the release of hostages in Gaza and a pause of violence, the Houthi seizure of a British-Japanese ship in the Red Sea, and Israel exchanging fire over the weekend with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Immigration attorney specializing in political asylum and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses a law allowing Texas police officers to arrest people they suspect of entering the country without proper documentation, whether Texas will be able to usurp what is supposed to be the purview of the federal government, how states like Texas claim economic harm from migration without accounting for the economic benefits it brings, and what alternative visions for migration Republicans are offering.
Journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and podcast co-host Kevin Gosztola discusses the use of conspiracy charges against animal rights and other activists, US President Joe Biden's waning popularity on his 81st birthday, former President Donald Trump's campaign gaffes, another failed Pentagon audit, and the uncertain fate of further funding bills for Ukraine and Israel.
Journalist and Co-founder of Kawsachun News Ollie Vargas Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina, how the firebrand “anarcho-capitalist” won, and what his plans are. He also discusses efforts to block President-elect Bernardo Arevalo from taking power in Guatemala.
The Misfits also discuss whether individual traveling habits could really offset climate change, and Taylor Swift’s popularity.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM