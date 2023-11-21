https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/us-aid-to-ukraine-running-out-of-time-1115079764.html
US Aid to Ukraine Running Out of Time
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Argentina’s presidential election results that took place over the weekend.
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's visit to Ukraine in a gesture of "unwavering" support as questions swirled over the sustainability of vital Western assistance as the conflict with Russia drags on.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip and the possibility of the conflict expanding to new fronts.Later in the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo spoke to Fault Lines about the future of Argentina after the results of the presidential election.In the final hour, domestic policy expert Armen Kurdian spoke to Fault Lines about the latest NBC poll that revealed President Biden's declining approval rating, as it hit 40 percent for the first time since he took office.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's visit to Ukraine in a gesture of "unwavering" support as questions swirled over the sustainability of vital Western assistance as the conflict with Russia drags on.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip and the possibility of the conflict expanding to new fronts.
Later in the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo spoke to Fault Lines about the future of Argentina after the results of the presidential election.
In the final hour, domestic policy expert Armen Kurdian spoke to Fault Lines about the latest NBC poll that revealed President Biden's declining approval rating, as it hit 40 percent for the first time since he took office.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
