https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/watch-putins-full-speech-at-brics-emergency-summit-on-gaza-crisis-1115114340.html
Watch: Putin's Full Speech at BRICS' Emergency Summit on Gaza Crisis
Watch: Putin's Full Speech at BRICS' Emergency Summit on Gaza Crisis
The Russian president took part in a virtual meeting of the BRICS bloc of nations on Tuesday hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.
2023-11-21T18:44+0000
2023-11-21T18:44+0000
2023-11-21T18:44+0000
world
vladimir putin
cyril ramaphosa
joe biden
russia
gaza
palestine
middle east quartet
european union (eu)
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115112873_0:86:2048:1238_1920x0_80_0_0_68d9cadf0245c26818caab4e742355c4.jpg
President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's position on the need to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying the BRICS bloc and Palestine and Israel's neighbors could "play a key role" in achieving it.Blasting the Biden administration for attempting to "monopolize the mediation functions" in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Putin accused Washington of "blocking...the activities of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," (which includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations) designed to put a stop to the crisis.Watch Putin's full address, uncensored and unfiltered, before it is turned into soundbites by the mainstream media:The BRICS bloc's emergency summit comes at the six-week point in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has now left over 13,000 Palestinians and 1,300+ Israelis dead in Gaza and southern Israel. Along with presidents Putin and Ramaphosa, the online summit's other attendees included President Xi Jinping of China, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The summit was convened on President Raisi's request. Iran and six other nations were invited to join the five-member BRICS bloc in August.
russia
gaza
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115112873_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_46da2f3b7efb5c805906b9fc601ef0cd.jpg
PuTiN GaZa
PuTiN GaZa
2023-11-21T18:44+0000
true
PT5M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russia, brics, summit, emergency, meeting, united states, gaza, palestine, israel, conflict, crisis
vladimir putin, russia, brics, summit, emergency, meeting, united states, gaza, palestine, israel, conflict, crisis
Watch: Putin's Full Speech at BRICS' Emergency Summit on Gaza Crisis
The Russian president took part in a virtual meeting of the BRICS bloc of nations on Tuesday hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.
President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's position on the need to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying the BRICS bloc and Palestine and Israel's neighbors could "play a key role" in achieving it.
"Russia's position is consistent and does not change with the situation. We urge the international community to join forces in order to ease tensions, ensure a ceasefire and find a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Putin said during Tuesday's emergency BRICS summit.
Blasting the Biden administration for attempting to "monopolize the mediation functions" in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Putin accused Washington of "blocking...the activities of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," (which includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations) designed to put a stop to the crisis.
Watch Putin's full address, uncensored and unfiltered, before it is turned into soundbites by the mainstream media:
The BRICS bloc's emergency summit comes at the six-week point in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has now left over 13,000 Palestinians and 1,300+ Israelis dead in Gaza and southern Israel. Along with presidents Putin and Ramaphosa, the online summit's other attendees included President Xi Jinping of China, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The summit was convened on President Raisi's request. Iran and six other nations were invited to join the five-member BRICS bloc in August.