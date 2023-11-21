https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/watch-russian-artillerymen-eliminate-ukrainian-troops-in-special-operation-zone-1115090173.html

Watch Russian Artillerymen Eliminate Ukrainian Troops in Special Operation Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian artillerymen from the Zapad battlegroup crushing Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian artillerymen from the Zapad battlegroup crushing Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk direction. A reconnaissance group moved to the contact line to adjust artillery fire. A UAV tracked the temporary deployment of Ukrainian units. The coordinates were then immediately relayed to the artillery group and the D-20 crew launched a strike on the target with further corrections.The D-20 is a towed howitzer that fires a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive, smoke and illumination rounds. The D-20 features a 152mm caliber barrel that provides exceptional firepower and accuracy.

