https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/biden-is-in-a-freefall-as-democrats-jump-ship-1115121745.html

Biden Is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship

Biden Is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship

On today's episode of The Backstory, we discussed President Biden's struggling campaign for support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Kiev, Elon Musk suing Media Matters, and reports of Israel and Hamas coming close to a hostage ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar.

2023-11-22T11:14+0000

2023-11-22T11:14+0000

2023-11-22T11:14+0000

the backstory

hunter biden

joe biden

2024 us presidential election

israel

palestine

eric adams

new york city

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115121832_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ddef5d92fe092d9790610622a4f3c471.png

Biden is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship On today's episode of The Backstory, hosted by journalist Rachel Blevins, we discussed President Biden's struggling campaign for support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Kiev, Elon Musk suing Media Matters, and reports of Israel and Hamas coming close to a hostage ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Zelensky's claims that Russian President Putin has tried to assassinate him multiple times. This, as Kiev appeals for more funding from its Western backers, and the Russian Defense Ministry reports that Ukraine has lost over 13,000 troops in the month of November.The first hour also included political cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown, Ted Rall. He discussed the latest rhetoric from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is saying "Don't yell at me, yell at DC," as the Big Apple is hit with $4 billion and counting in budget cuts, due to the migrant crisis.In the second hour, Scott Ritter, a Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower joined The Backstory to discuss the latest on Israel and Hamas nearing a hostage deal that would see each side trade dozens of women and children who are currently detained, along with a short-term ceasefire.Also in the second hour, Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit joined Rachel to discuss the House Judiciary subpoenaing Lesley Wolf, a deputy to special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe. Jim commented on reports that 60% of the public believe President Biden ‘helped and participated’ in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and what the president's current approval rating could mean for his chances at staying in the White House for another four years.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

new york city

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, lloyd austin's trip to kiev, musk suing media matters, israel-hamas deal, what is happening in ukraine, who is winning in ukraine, west's support for ukraine, new york city crisis, hunter biden probe