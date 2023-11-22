International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/biden-is-in-a-freefall-as-democrats-jump-ship-1115121745.html
Biden Is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship
Biden Is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship
On today's episode of The Backstory, we discussed President Biden's struggling campaign for support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Kiev, Elon Musk suing Media Matters, and reports of Israel and Hamas coming close to a hostage ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar.
2023-11-22T11:14+0000
2023-11-22T11:14+0000
the backstory
hunter biden
joe biden
2024 us presidential election
israel
palestine
eric adams
new york city
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115121832_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ddef5d92fe092d9790610622a4f3c471.png
Biden is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship
On today's episode of The Backstory, hosted by journalist Rachel Blevins, we discussed President Biden's struggling campaign for support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Kiev, Elon Musk suing Media Matters, and reports of Israel and Hamas coming close to a hostage ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Zelensky's claims that Russian President Putin has tried to assassinate him multiple times. This, as Kiev appeals for more funding from its Western backers, and the Russian Defense Ministry reports that Ukraine has lost over 13,000 troops in the month of November.The first hour also included political cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown, Ted Rall. He discussed the latest rhetoric from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is saying "Don't yell at me, yell at DC," as the Big Apple is hit with $4 billion and counting in budget cuts, due to the migrant crisis.In the second hour, Scott Ritter, a Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower joined The Backstory to discuss the latest on Israel and Hamas nearing a hostage deal that would see each side trade dozens of women and children who are currently detained, along with a short-term ceasefire.Also in the second hour, Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit joined Rachel to discuss the House Judiciary subpoenaing Lesley Wolf, a deputy to special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe. Jim commented on reports that 60% of the public believe President Biden ‘helped and participated’ in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and what the president's current approval rating could mean for his chances at staying in the White House for another four years.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
new york city
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115121832_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_608b6c0a7c9d99fbee1945fa7b1eb1c3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, lloyd austin's trip to kiev, musk suing media matters, israel-hamas deal, what is happening in ukraine, who is winning in ukraine, west's support for ukraine, new york city crisis, hunter biden probe
the backstory, lloyd austin's trip to kiev, musk suing media matters, israel-hamas deal, what is happening in ukraine, who is winning in ukraine, west's support for ukraine, new york city crisis, hunter biden probe

Biden Is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship

11:14 GMT 22.11.2023
The Backstory
Biden is in a Freefall as Democrats Jump Ship
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On today's episode of The Backstory, we discussed President Biden's struggling campaign for support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Kiev, Elon Musk suing Media Matters, and reports of Israel and Hamas coming close to a hostage ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Zelensky's claims that Russian President Putin has tried to assassinate him multiple times. This, as Kiev appeals for more funding from its Western backers, and the Russian Defense Ministry reports that Ukraine has lost over 13,000 troops in the month of November.

The first hour also included political cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown, Ted Rall. He discussed the latest rhetoric from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is saying "Don't yell at me, yell at DC," as the Big Apple is hit with $4 billion and counting in budget cuts, due to the migrant crisis.

In the second hour, Scott Ritter, a Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower joined The Backstory to discuss the latest on Israel and Hamas nearing a hostage deal that would see each side trade dozens of women and children who are currently detained, along with a short-term ceasefire.

Also in the second hour, Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit joined Rachel to discuss the House Judiciary subpoenaing Lesley Wolf, a deputy to special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe. Jim commented on reports that 60% of the public believe President Biden ‘helped and participated’ in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and what the president's current approval rating could mean for his chances at staying in the White House for another four years.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала