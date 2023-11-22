https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/biden-losing-democrats-as-war-funds-run-dry-1115109752.html
Biden Losing Democrats as War Funds Run Dry
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Joe Biden's political headaches regarding the funding of Ukraine.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the stopgap funding debacle and whether or not the US can really afford to fund two conflicts.In the second hour, lawyer, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin joined Fault Lines to discuss Joe Biden's dwindling support across the country, including from his own political party.In the final hour, veteran journalist, host of Direct Impact Rick Sanchez spoke to Fault Lines about the US' position on the conflict in Gaza, along with the failure of Bidenomics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Biden Losing Democrats as War Funds Run Dry
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Joe Biden's political headaches regarding the funding of Ukraine.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the stopgap funding debacle and whether or not the US can really afford to fund two conflicts.
In the second hour, lawyer, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin joined Fault Lines to discuss Joe Biden's dwindling support across the country, including from his own political party.
In the final hour, veteran journalist, host of Direct Impact Rick Sanchez spoke to Fault Lines about the US' position on the conflict in Gaza, along with the failure of Bidenomics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
