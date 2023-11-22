https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/dramatic-footage-captures-moment-car-exploded-on-us-canada-border-bridge-1115149936.html

Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Car Exploded on US-Canada Border Bridge

Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Car Exploded on US-Canada Border Bridge

According to US authorities, an automobile exploded and caught fire on a bridge that spans the Niagara River, separating the US from Canada. The explosion killed two people and injured a US Customs and Border Protection officer.

2023-11-22T21:25+0000

2023-11-22T21:25+0000

2023-11-22T21:23+0000

americas

us

canada

us customs and border protection (cbp)

fbi

buffalo

explosion

car

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115150079_0:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_ab2276f5cdfc75350b4f0416b7dcd5d0.png

Video footage posted on social media purported to show the moment the car exploded and the fireball that resulted.Photos from the scene showed strewn wreckage around one of the security stations on the American side of the bridge.Neither US or Canadian authorities have yet announced any kind of explanation for the incident, names of those involved, or potential motive if it was an attack. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were “taking this extraordinarily seriously,” and the US FBI field office in nearby Buffalo, New York, was investigating the situation.The White House also said US President Joe Biden had been briefed and was closely monitoring the situation.According to eyewitnesses who spoke with US media, the car accelerated after passing a security checkpoint on the US side of the bridge, swerved to miss other cars, and was launched airborne after striking a concrete barrier. It reportedly exploded upon impact with a concrete pillar holding up the pavilion over the second security checkpoint.US law enforcement officials said no explosives had been detected among the wreckage so far.The incident has resulted in the closing of all four border crossings along the Niagara River, which connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

americas

canada

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

explosion on us-canada border, rainbow bridge explosion, video of bridge explosion