International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/israel-hamas-are-reaching-deal-on-hostages-1115117845.html
Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages
Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics worldwide, including Israel and Hamas getting close to reaching a hostage deal.
2023-11-22T11:07+0000
2023-11-22T11:07+0000
the final countdown
2024 us presidential election
hunter biden
joe biden
gaza
israel
palestine
new york city
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115118490_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_09be7befbcea07fbe78fc196857010ab.jpg
Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics worldwide, including Israel and Hamas getting close to reaching a hostage deal.
The show kicks off with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare discussing President Biden's dwindling approval ratings.Then, President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews shares his perspective on the Los Angeles grand jury probe into Hunter Biden.The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, the founder &amp; editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, including the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.The show closes with CEO of Wealth Management and Finance Expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on New York City's budget cuts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
israel
palestine
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115118490_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec763369fa461ea97e0b46b04da1fde7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, deal between israel and hamas, situation in gaza, israeli hostages, what is happening in gaza, president biden's approval ratings
the final countdown, deal between israel and hamas, situation in gaza, israeli hostages, what is happening in gaza, president biden's approval ratings

Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages

11:07 GMT 22.11.2023
The Final Countdown
Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics worldwide, including Israel and Hamas getting close to reaching a hostage deal.
The show kicks off with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare discussing President Biden's dwindling approval ratings.
Then, President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews shares his perspective on the Los Angeles grand jury probe into Hunter Biden.
The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, the founder & editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, including the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.
The show closes with CEO of Wealth Management and Finance Expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on New York City's budget cuts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала