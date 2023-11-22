https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/israel-hamas-are-reaching-deal-on-hostages-1115117845.html
Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics worldwide, including Israel and Hamas getting close to reaching a hostage deal.
Israel, Hamas Are Reaching Deal on Hostages
The show kicks off with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare discussing President Biden's dwindling approval ratings.
Then, President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews shares his perspective on the Los Angeles grand jury probe into Hunter Biden.
The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, the founder & editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, including the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.
The show closes with CEO of Wealth Management and Finance Expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on New York City's budget cuts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM