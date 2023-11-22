https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/israel-palestine-war-exposes-american-geopolitical-decline-1115134398.html
Israel-Palestine War Exposes American Geopolitical Decline
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Syriana Analysis founder Kevork Almassian about how the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will accelerate the decline of the global American empire.
- Kevork Almassian, founder of Syriana AnalysisThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
“The United States has lost all credibility now as a mediator, and nobody in the Arab world at the current moment sees the United States as a mediator. It is part of this war with Israel against the Arab people. And because of the shift of balance of power to happen, especially after the Ukraine war, the regional powers have become emboldened, countries are now challenging the United States. It's not like the situation ten or 15 years ago.”
- Kevork Almassian, founder of Syriana Analysis
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM