LIVE UPDATES: Start of Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Pause to Be Announced Within Next 24 Hours - Doha

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the deal to secure the release of hostages by Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the deal should bring home additional American hostages, and said he "will not stop" until they are all released.
"I welcome the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist group Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7th," Biden said in a statement, adding that he is "extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."
Biden said he has "no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world," adding that he worked closely with partners "to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens."
"Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released," he said.
The president also thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for "their critical leadership and partnership in reaching this deal," as well as appreciated the commitment that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government "made in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out and to ensure the provision of additional humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinian families in Gaza."