LIVE UPDATES: Start of Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Pause to Be Announced Within Next 24 Hours - Doha

Young Americans Stand for Palestine, Critics of Israel Reveal Generational Divide - Sachs

The growing number of American youths being critical of Israel and calling for securing the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people reveals a generational divide in the United States, renowned economist and Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development Director Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.

"Now there's a big generational divide [in the United States], where younger people are saying ‘no,’ we see with our own eyes that Palestine doesn't have rights, it needs rights,’ and so there's a very anti-Israel feeling among younger people in the United States right now," Sachs said.

Sachs emphasized that he would like to see Russia, China and the United States work together to find a way to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Student protests have taken place at university campuses across the United States calling on Israel to stop its siege of Gaza, cease killing civilians and end the occupation of Palestine.

A recent demonstration earlier in November took place at the University of San Francisco, where they carried signs such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Occupation" and demanded a ceasefire in Gaza as part of the "Shut It Down for Palestine" movement.