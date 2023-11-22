International
LIVE UPDATES: Start of Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Pause to Be Announced Within Next 24 Hours - Doha
LIVE UPDATES: Start of Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Pause to Be Announced Within Next 24 Hours - Doha
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
LIVE UPDATES: Start of Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Pause to Be Announced Within Next 24 Hours - Doha

04:53 GMT 22.11.2023
Being updated
Hostilities have raged in the Middle East since 7 October after the Palestinian militant group Hamas unexpectedly attacked Israel, drawing a harsh response from Tel Aviv. The Israeli government imposed a humanitarian blockade on Gaza and launched airstrikes and a ground operation in the area.
Since 27 October, Israel has been conducting a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in approximately 1,400 deaths in Israel. More than 13,000 people have been killed and 30,000 injured in Gaza.
On Wednesday, the Palestinian movement Hamas said in a statement that it had agreed with Israel on a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with the cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
05:31 GMT 22.11.2023
Young Americans Stand for Palestine, Critics of Israel Reveal Generational Divide - Sachs
The growing number of American youths being critical of Israel and calling for securing the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people reveals a generational divide in the United States, renowned economist and Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development Director Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.
"Now there's a big generational divide [in the United States], where younger people are saying ‘no,’ we see with our own eyes that Palestine doesn't have rights, it needs rights,’ and so there's a very anti-Israel feeling among younger people in the United States right now," Sachs said.
Sachs emphasized that he would like to see Russia, China and the United States work together to find a way to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
Student protests have taken place at university campuses across the United States calling on Israel to stop its siege of Gaza, cease killing civilians and end the occupation of Palestine.
A recent demonstration earlier in November took place at the University of San Francisco, where they carried signs such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Occupation" and demanded a ceasefire in Gaza as part of the "Shut It Down for Palestine" movement.
05:31 GMT 22.11.2023
Moscow Welcomes Four-Day Humanitarian Pause Between Israel, Hamas - Foreign Ministry
Moscow welcomes the agreement on a four-day humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip reached between Israel and Hamas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Moscow welcomes the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause. This is exactly what Russia has been calling for since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict," Zakharova said.
05:30 GMT 22.11.2023
Pope Francis to Meet Relatives of Hamas Hostages, Palestinians on Wednesday
Pope Francis is scheduled to hold separate meetings on Wednesday with relatives of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian group Hamas and with family members of Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict.
The pontiff will meet with both groups on the sidelines of the weekly general audience at the Vatican.
The two meetings will be of an exclusively humanitarian nature and seek to convey the pontiff's "spiritual closeness" to those suffering from the conflict.
04:54 GMT 22.11.2023
Biden Welcomes Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal, Says 'Will Not Stop' Until They All Released
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the deal to secure the release of hostages by Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, adding that the deal should bring home additional American hostages, and said he "will not stop" until they are all released.
"I welcome the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist group Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7th," Biden said in a statement, adding that he is "extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."
Biden said he has "no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world," adding that he worked closely with partners "to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens."
"Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released," he said.
The president also thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for "their critical leadership and partnership in reaching this deal," as well as appreciated the commitment that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government "made in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out and to ensure the provision of additional humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinian families in Gaza."
04:53 GMT 22.11.2023
Erdogan Calls Possession of Nuclear Weapons by Israel 'Threat to Turkey'
Turkey will continue to address the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with initiatives in connection with the possession of nuclear weapons by Israel as it is a threat to the security of Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.
Erdogan has earlier accused the UNSC and the IAEA of inaction following "Israeli admissions" of possessing nuclear weapons.
"Israel has an atomic bomb. We have applied to the appropriate institutions and continue to do so. We will take initiatives both in the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency on this issue, which threatens the security of the entire region, including Turkey," Turkish newspaper Hurriyet quoted Erdogan as telling a business forum in Algeria.
04:53 GMT 22.11.2023
Start of Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Pause to Be Announced Within Next 24 Hours - Doha
The starting time of the humanitarian pause, reached by Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel, will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days with possible extension, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
"The State of Qatar announces the success of its joint mediation efforts undertaken with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian pause. The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension," the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The ministry said the agreement includes the release of "50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement," adding that the humanitarian pause "will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs."
Qatar reaffirmed its commitment "to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians" in the Gaza Strip and appreciated the efforts of Egypt and the US in reaching the agreement.
