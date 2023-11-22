https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/maidan-10-years-on-ukraine-remains-in-washingtons-grip-1115117946.html

Maidan 10 Years On: Ukraine Remains in Washington's Grip

In this episode of Political Misfits, we discuss 10 years since Maidan, how New York funds terror and Voting Rights Act.

Co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss President Joe Biden’s loss of support among Black voters, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s favorable polling among the same demographic, and whether Democrats will try to solve the issue in any other manner than scolding voters.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the 10-year anniversary of the Maidan protests in Ukraine, the visits of the US and German defense ministers to Kiev, and in what form the conflict in Ukraine might freeze. He also weighs in on the evidence that Israel has presented so far for targeting Gaza's hospitals, and assesses the Israeli army’s performance so far.Journalist and co-editor of Peoples Dispatch Zoe Alexandra discusses the killing of media workers and journalists in Gaza by Israeli forces since October 7th, whether Israel is directly targeting media and civil society figures in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of tribunals to weigh and decide issues of international justice, even if mechanisms for pressure and punishment aren’t going to be brought to bear.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses how much optimism to feel at the possibility of a prisoner swap and temporary truce in Gaza, how New York charities essentially support terrorism in the West Bank, what to make of the US government’s Hemisphere phone surveillance program targeting Americans, Elon Musk suing Media Matters for defamation, and the chances of third party candidates in 2024.Former associate deputy attorney general and leading constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses an unusual verdict in a challenge to the Voting Rights Act, the likely outcomes of a libel lawsuit against X owner Elon Musk, and Musk’s defamation lawsuit against Media Matters.The Misfits also discuss a farmer’s discovery of ancient human remains and the possibility of another air travel meltdown over the Thanksgiving holiday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

