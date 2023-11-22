International
International
North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite
North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite
On Tuesday, North Korea announced that it had successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite on a new rocket.
According to North Korea's state news agency, the rocket was launched Tuesday from the Sohae Cosmodrome. The flight lasted 705 seconds, with the Chollima-1 carrier rocket following its set course, which "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1'" into orbit. Notably, the launch was attended by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who later congratulated all the specialists involved in the meticulous preparation and the blastoff. A day prior to the event, Japan's Coast Guard reported that Pyongyang had informed Tokyo of plans to conduct a satellite launch in the coming days.Have a glance at the photos illustrating the launch of the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite set on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from the Sohae Cosmodrome in Sputnik's gallery:
North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite

08:07 GMT 22.11.2023
On Tuesday, Pyongyang announced that it had successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite on a new rocket.
According to North Korea's state news agency, the rocket was launched Tuesday from the Sohae Cosmodrome. The flight lasted 705 seconds, with the Chollima-1 carrier rocket following its set course, which "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’" into orbit.
Notably, the launch was attended by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who later congratulated all the specialists involved in the meticulous preparation and the blastoff.
A day prior to the event, Japan's Coast Guard reported that Pyongyang had informed Tokyo of plans to conduct a satellite launch in the coming days.
Have a glance at the photos illustrating the launch of the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite set on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from the Sohae Cosmodrome in Sputnik's gallery:
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulates all the specialists involved in the preparation and launch process.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulates all the specialists involved in the preparation and launch process.
1/8
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulates all the specialists involved in the preparation and launch process.

© Photo : KCNA

The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.

The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.
2/8
© Photo : KCNA

The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the satellite-carrying Chollima-1 rocket blast off.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the satellite-carrying Chollima-1 rocket blast off.
3/8
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the satellite-carrying Chollima-1 rocket blast off.

© Photo : KCNA

Preparations for the launch of the Chollima-1 rocket.

Preparations for the launch of the Chollima-1 rocket.
4/8
© Photo : KCNA

Preparations for the launch of the Chollima-1 rocket.

© Photo : KCNA

The Chollima-1 rocket situated on the launch pad at the Sohae Cosmodrome.

The Chollima-1 rocket situated on the launch pad at the Sohae Cosmodrome.
5/8
© Photo : KCNA

The Chollima-1 rocket situated on the launch pad at the Sohae Cosmodrome.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un watches the successful blastoff of the Chollima-1 rocket.

Kim Jong Un watches the successful blastoff of the Chollima-1 rocket.
6/8
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un watches the successful blastoff of the Chollima-1 rocket.

© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader at the Sohae Space Center being photographed with specialists who worked on the launch.

The North Korean leader at the Sohae Space Center being photographed with specialists who worked on the launch.
7/8
© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader at the Sohae Space Center being photographed with specialists who worked on the launch.

© Photo : KCNA

Preparations for the launch of the Chollima-1 rocket.

Preparations for the launch of the Chollima-1 rocket.
8/8
© Photo : KCNA

Preparations for the launch of the Chollima-1 rocket.

