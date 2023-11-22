North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite

According to North Korea's state news agency, the rocket was launched Tuesday from the Sohae Cosmodrome. The flight lasted 705 seconds, with the Chollima-1 carrier rocket following its set course, which "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’" into orbit. Notably, the launch was attended by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who later congratulated all the specialists involved in the meticulous preparation and the blastoff. A day prior to the event, Japan's Coast Guard reported that Pyongyang had informed Tokyo of plans to conduct a satellite launch in the coming days.Have a glance at the photos illustrating the launch of the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite set on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from the Sohae Cosmodrome in Sputnik's gallery:
On Tuesday, Pyongyang announced that it had successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite on a new rocket.
According to North Korea's state news agency, the rocket was launched Tuesday from the Sohae Cosmodrome. The flight lasted 705 seconds, with the Chollima-1 carrier rocket following its set course, which "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’" into orbit.
Notably, the launch was attended by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who later congratulated all the specialists involved in the meticulous preparation and the blastoff.
A day prior to the event, Japan's Coast Guard reported that Pyongyang had informed Tokyo of plans to conduct a satellite launch in the coming days.
Have a glance at the photos illustrating the launch of the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite set on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from the Sohae Cosmodrome in Sputnik's gallery:
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.
