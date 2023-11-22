https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/north-korea-successfully-launches-spy-satellite--1115125226.html

North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite

North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite

On Tuesday, North Korea announced that it had successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite on a new rocket.

2023-11-22T08:07+0000

2023-11-22T08:07+0000

2023-11-22T08:07+0000

multimedia

photo

kim jong-un

sohae

north korea

pyongyang

satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115123475_0:24:900:530_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7fb3499bc9467b5648a4f79d2bd1f5.jpg

According to North Korea's state news agency, the rocket was launched Tuesday from the Sohae Cosmodrome. The flight lasted 705 seconds, with the Chollima-1 carrier rocket following its set course, which "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’" into orbit. Notably, the launch was attended by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who later congratulated all the specialists involved in the meticulous preparation and the blastoff. A day prior to the event, Japan's Coast Guard reported that Pyongyang had informed Tokyo of plans to conduct a satellite launch in the coming days.Have a glance at the photos illustrating the launch of the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite set on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket from the Sohae Cosmodrome in Sputnik's gallery:

sohae

north korea

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, military reconnaissance satellite, new rocket