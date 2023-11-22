https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/putin-addresses-g20-leaders-virtual-summit--1115129553.html
Putin Addresses G20 Leaders’ Virtual Summit
On Wednesday, India will be hosting the G20 summit in online format. The meeting is expected to bring together the leaders of all the Group members as well as nine guest countries and the heads of 11 international organizations.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an online address during the G20 meeting organized by Narendra Modi's initiative.
The participants are expected to discuss ways to implement declarations and action plans adopted at the previous G20 summit in New Delhi in September. They will also sum up the results of India's presidency and ponder the situation in global economy and finance.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!