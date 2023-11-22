https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/putin-addresses-g20-leaders-virtual-summit--1115129553.html

Putin Addresses G20 Leaders’ Virtual Summit

Putin Addresses G20 Leaders' Virtual Summit

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual G20 meeting organized by India.

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an online address during the G20 meeting organized by Narendra Modi's initiative. The participants are expected to discuss ways to implement declarations and action plans adopted at the previous G20 summit in New Delhi in September. They will also sum up the results of India's presidency and ponder the situation in global economy and finance.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

