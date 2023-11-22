https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/s-korea-us-japan-planning-to-hold-joint-exercise-this-weekend---reports-1115127162.html

S Korea, US, Japan Planning to Hold Joint Exercise This Weekend - Reports

S Korea, US, Japan Planning to Hold Joint Exercise This Weekend - Reports

Seoul is in negotiations with Washington and Tokyo to hold trilateral maritime exercise close to the Korean Peninsula this weekend in response to North Korea's satellite launch, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the South Korean government.

2023-11-22T09:04+0000

2023-11-22T09:04+0000

2023-11-22T09:05+0000

military

south korea

korean peninsula

north korea

us navy

japan

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a6781088cf8420098dc38bc32746fc.jpg

"We're in consultations to conduct joint South Korea-U.S., and South Korea-U.S.-Japan maritime exercises in the southern waters of the Korean Peninsula this weekend," the source was quoted by Yonhap as saying. The trilateral exercise is reportedly expected to take place on Sunday, with the South Korean naval forces, Japanese maritime self-defense force and the US Navy to be involved. US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, which arrived at South Korea's Busan military maritime base on Monday, is also expected to participate in the drill, the news agency added. The US and South Korea initially planned to hold bilateral drills on Saturday, the report said, On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time." In response, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korea Peninsula.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/trying-for-third-front-us-korea-and-japan-hold-unprecedented-three-way-aerial-drill-1114403327.html

south korea

korean peninsula

north korea

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea's satellite launch, s korea, us, japan, joint exercise