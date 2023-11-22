https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/s-korea-us-japan-planning-to-hold-joint-exercise-this-weekend---reports-1115127162.html
S Korea, US, Japan Planning to Hold Joint Exercise This Weekend - Reports
S Korea, US, Japan Planning to Hold Joint Exercise This Weekend - Reports
Seoul is in negotiations with Washington and Tokyo to hold trilateral maritime exercise close to the Korean Peninsula this weekend in response to North Korea's satellite launch, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the South Korean government.
2023-11-22T09:04+0000
2023-11-22T09:04+0000
2023-11-22T09:05+0000
military
south korea
korean peninsula
north korea
us navy
japan
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a6781088cf8420098dc38bc32746fc.jpg
"We're in consultations to conduct joint South Korea-U.S., and South Korea-U.S.-Japan maritime exercises in the southern waters of the Korean Peninsula this weekend," the source was quoted by Yonhap as saying. The trilateral exercise is reportedly expected to take place on Sunday, with the South Korean naval forces, Japanese maritime self-defense force and the US Navy to be involved. US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, which arrived at South Korea's Busan military maritime base on Monday, is also expected to participate in the drill, the news agency added. The US and South Korea initially planned to hold bilateral drills on Saturday, the report said, On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time." In response, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korea Peninsula.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/trying-for-third-front-us-korea-and-japan-hold-unprecedented-three-way-aerial-drill-1114403327.html
south korea
korean peninsula
north korea
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b5029ce2313ea01db6bc837215bbc399.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea's satellite launch, s korea, us, japan, joint exercise
north korea's satellite launch, s korea, us, japan, joint exercise
S Korea, US, Japan Planning to Hold Joint Exercise This Weekend - Reports
09:04 GMT 22.11.2023 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 22.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seoul is in negotiations with Washington and Tokyo to hold trilateral maritime exercise close to the Korean Peninsula this weekend in response to North Korea's satellite launch, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the South Korean government.
"We're in consultations to conduct joint South Korea-U.S., and South Korea-U.S.-Japan maritime exercises in the southern waters of the Korean Peninsula this weekend," the source was quoted by Yonhap as saying.
The trilateral exercise
is reportedly expected to take place on Sunday, with the South Korean naval forces, Japanese maritime self-defense force and the US Navy to be involved. US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, which arrived at South Korea's Busan military maritime base on Monday, is also expected to participate in the drill, the news agency added.
The US and South Korea initially planned to hold bilateral drills on Saturday, the report said,
On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time." In response, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korea Peninsula.