The Truth is Out There: What Do Americans Think About JFK Assassination Probe?

Sixty years ago, the American people were shocked by the brutal killing of US President John F. Kennedy in broad daylight in front of the whole nation on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. While the investigation found the culprit, many Americans still cannot make peace with the official conclusions.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115131507_0:0:1189:668_1920x0_80_0_0_929b9173734cf4920ce7e73a4c85bed9.jpg
In 1964, the Warren Commission, appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald solely assassinated Kennedy from the Texas School Book Depository. Oswald's subsequent murder by Jack Ruby spurred further conspiracy. Inconsistencies in the commission's findings and classified data have fueled conspiracy theories, while Kennedy's charisma and the dramatic nature of his death have perpetuated cultural interest, kept alive by media. Sixty years on, the assassination still intrigues, owing to its mysterious elements and profound impact on American society and politics.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Kennedy's assassination.
