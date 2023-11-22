https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/the-truth-is-out-there-what-do-americans-think-about-jfk-assassination-probe-1115144572.html

The Truth is Out There: What Do Americans Think About JFK Assassination Probe?

The Truth is Out There: What Do Americans Think About JFK Assassination Probe?

Sixty years ago, the American people were shocked by the brutal killing of US President John F. Kennedy in broad daylight in front of the whole nation on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. While the investigation found the culprit, many Americans still cannot make peace with the official conclusions.

2023-11-22T17:50+0000

2023-11-22T17:50+0000

2023-11-22T17:50+0000

multimedia

jfk assassination

us

us president

john f. kennedy

dallas

warren commission

kennedy assassination

conspiracy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115131507_0:0:1189:668_1920x0_80_0_0_929b9173734cf4920ce7e73a4c85bed9.jpg

In 1964, the Warren Commission, appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald solely assassinated Kennedy from the Texas School Book Depository. Oswald's subsequent murder by Jack Ruby spurred further conspiracy. Inconsistencies in the commission's findings and classified data have fueled conspiracy theories, while Kennedy's charisma and the dramatic nature of his death have perpetuated cultural interest, kept alive by media. Sixty years on, the assassination still intrigues, owing to its mysterious elements and profound impact on American society and politics.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Kennedy's assassination.

1

dallas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kennedy's assassination, president's assassination, assassination of the us president, jfk assassination, jfk's assassination, november 22, harvey oswald, lee harvey oswald, john f. kennedy, conspiracy theory, alternative theory, conspiracies, cia involvement, jack ruby, presidential limousine, dallas shooting