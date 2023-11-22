https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/trade-titans-russia-china-target-300-billion-partnership-defying-all-odds-1115135460.html

Trade Titans: Russia, China Target $300 Billion Partnership Defying All Odds

Amid mounting Western pressure, Russia and China are strengthening their economic ties, with the volume of trade expected to rise to $300 billion by the end of this decade, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov revealed.

During a Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission meeting held in Beijing, Belousov underscored China's steadfast position as Russia's primary trade ally and the growing investment opportunities for both countries.Contrary to previous projections, which estimated a benchmark turnover of $200 billion by 2024, the Deputy Prime Minister has announced that this target would be surpassed this year.Customs data from China showed a 29.5% surge in trade between the two nations in the first three quarters of 2023, totaling an impressive $176.4 billion.The flourishing trade ties between Russia and China have gained momentum amid the US-led Western sanctions against Russia and ongoing trade friction between the United States and China.In particular, Russia has become a major supplier of energy commodities, including oil and gas, as well as refined products, agricultural products, and industrial goods. China, in turn, has become a comprehensive exporter of a wide range of goods, from electronics, cell phones, and engineering products to automobiles, furniture, toys, textiles, clothing, and footwear.

