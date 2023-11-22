https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/video-massive-brawl-breaks-out-at-argentina-brazil-world-cup-qualifier-1115152098.html

Video: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Argentina-Brazil World Cup Qualifier

A World Cup Qualifier match between Argentina and Brazil was delayed after a massive fight broke out in the stands, requiring police to use force before the match could start.

A massive brawl in the stands of a World Cup Qualifier match between Argentina and Brazil delayed the match’s kickoff for nearly half an hour on Tuesday as police attacked fans with batons in an attempt to calm the situation.Argentine captain Lionel Messi and other players attempted to quell the unrest, including the team's goalkeeper Emi Martinez who can be seen jumping over the barrier in an apparent attempt to stop a police officer from hitting a fan. Messi eventually led his team off the field while waiting for hostilities to cease.The fight between fans broke out shortly after the two teams’ national anthems had played. One Argentine fan was seen with a bloody face while being removed from the stadium on a stretcher. Others can be seen jumping onto the pitch in an attempt to flee the violence and crowding.After the match, Messi accused the police of brutality. Col. Vagner Ferreira, who was the highest-ranking officer in the stadium during the World Cup Qualifier, told Brazilian media that their actions were justified.After play resumed, Argentina won the match 1-0. It was Brazil’s third straight loss and their first-ever home loss in a World Cup Qualifier, but that historic moment was overshadowed by the violence that preceded it.Argentina players later celebrated with fans near the area where the fight broke out after the match.Players for Brazil, including goalkeeper Dibu Martinezx and captain Marquinhos, also attempted to ease the situation before the start of the match was delayed."We were worried about the families, women and children, that we were seeing in panic up there in the stands,” Marquinhos said after the match. “Down on the pitch it was hard for us to understand what was going on, it was a very scary situation.”Still, Messi said he was happy that his squad got the win in Rio de Janeiro.Argentina currently leads the CONMEBOL standings, with 15 points through six games played. Brazil has been dealing with significant injuries and is currently sixth in the standings. The top six teams will qualify for the World Cup.

