Zelensky Rejects Talks with Russia as Ukraine Faces Political and Military Collapse
The leader of the Kiev regime continues to argue against diplomatic talks with Moscow even as his country faces an imminent political and military debacle.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss reports of an imminent deal between Israel and Hamas regarding hostages.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Western allegations that China's economy is facing problems due to an imbalance in consumption.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the Democrat's attempt to save President Biden's 2024 election hopes as his polls tank due to the economy and the crisis in Gaza.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to update us on the lawsuit against alleged CIA spying on Julian Assange's visitors.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss experts' reactions to President Biden's Washington Post op-ed equating the Gaza crisis to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Micaela Ovelar, a Venezuelan Political Scientist in Sao Paulo, joins us to discuss Argentina's election of a libertarian to run the nation.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses President Zelensky's refusal to engage in diplomacy with Moscow and Elon Musk's comments on the conflict between the US and China over Taiwan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss reports of an imminent deal between Israel and Hamas regarding hostages.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Western allegations that China's economy is facing problems due to an imbalance in consumption.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss the Democrat's attempt to save President Biden's 2024 election hopes as his polls tank due to the economy and the crisis in Gaza.
Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to update us on the lawsuit against alleged CIA spying on Julian Assange's visitors.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss experts' reactions to President Biden's Washington Post op-ed equating the Gaza crisis to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Micaela Ovelar, a Venezuelan Political Scientist in Sao Paulo, joins us to discuss Argentina's election of a libertarian to run the nation.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses President Zelensky's refusal to engage in diplomacy with Moscow and Elon Musk's comments on the conflict between the US and China over Taiwan.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM