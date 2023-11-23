https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/ancient-secrets-revealed-as-peru-unearths-1000-year-old-mummies-of-children-in-lima-1115154947.html
Ancient Secrets Revealed as Peru Unearths 1,000-Year-Old Mummies of Children in Lima
Archaeologists in Lima, Peru, have made a startling discovery, unearthing four remarkably well-preserved mummies of children believed to be over 1,000 years old.
One remarkable aspect of the discovery is the remarkably preserved state of the mummies, with the children's skulls retaining traces of hair. The burial site also yielded an array of ceramics, providing additional insights into the cultural practices of the Ychsma people.
The ancient remains were found in what was once a sacred ceremonial space, now nestled in one of Lima's oldest neighborhoods. The excavation, which took place on Monday (Nov 20), also revealed the remains of an adult, shedding light on the Ychsma culture that predates the Inca Empire.
In a groundbreaking archaeological find, researchers in Lima have uncovered a time capsule from the past, revealing the remnants of the Ychsma culture that thrived on Peru's central coast prior to the Inca Empire's dominance.
The four child mummies, discovered alongside an adult, were carefully interred in what is believed to have been a sacred ceremonial space, hidden beneath the modern facade of one of Lima's oldest neighborhoods.
The excavation site, situated at the foot of a staircase atop a small hill, is speculated to have once been a hallowed temple, constructed approximately 3,500 years ago.
"This whole area is a very important ceremonial chamber. The people who lived here during the Ychsma period still considered it a sacred space and therefore buried their dead here," said Luis Takuda, an archaeologist from Lima's Rimac district.
One remarkable aspect of the discovery is the remarkably preserved state of the mummies, with the children's skulls retaining traces of hair. The burial site also yielded an array of ceramics, providing additional insights into the cultural practices of the Ychsma people.
Peru, with its rich historical tapestry, continues to be a treasure trove for archaeologists. Despite having a population of around 10 million, the Peruvian capital is home to approximately 400 archaeological ruins.