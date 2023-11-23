https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/former-obama-state-dept-official-filmed-in-unhinged-anti-muslim-racist-tirade-1115153036.html
Stuart Seldowitz, former Deputy Director in the US State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, was filmed harassing a street vendor using racist, genocidal language.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Dr. Tauheed discusses inflation and the rising cost of living regarding family spending in preparation for the holidays.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Laith discusses the hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Jon discusses the history of Maurice Bishop in the context of the brutality of colonization.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Jim and Steve discuss Stuart Seldowitz, former Deputy Director in the US State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, who was filmed harassing a street vendor using racist, genocidal language.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Our guests discuss the Stuart Seldowitz harassment of a street vendor, saying the former diplomat did us a favor by exposing the mindset of the folks who run this country as vile, racist people.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
