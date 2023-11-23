https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/israel-hamas-reach-deal-after-heated-debate-in-knesset-1115143734.html

Israel, Hamas Reach Deal After Heated Debate in Knesset

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the world, including the prisoner exchange deal that was reached on Tuesday night between Israel and Hamas.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to cartoonist Ted Rall about the recent figures that showed presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.'s significant boost in favorability in comparison to the likes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.In the second hour, journalist and podcaster Peter Coffin spoke to Fault Lines about the Media Matters and Elon Musk saga, amid the recent filing of a lawsuit against the media watchdog.In the final hour, lawyer and activist Dimitri Lascaris broke down the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange and what this means going forward in the Gaza conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

